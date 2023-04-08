Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is not as convinced as he once was on re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s manager at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are looking for a new head coach after Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties last month.

Tottenham manager news – Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are yet to contact Pochettino, despite the 51-year-old being linked with a return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since Conte’s departure.

The same publication reports that the Argentine would consider taking the job in north London after taking the Lilywhites to a Champions League final in 2019.

Meanwhile, alternative sources report that Pochettino is waiting for the Real Madrid job to become available this summer should Carlo Ancelotti depart the Bernabeu for a second time at the end of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Spurs boss would need “reassurances” that he would be able to rebuild the current squad.

But Jones believes that Levy is “not as hot as he was” on bringing Pochettino back to the club at the time of writing.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Pochettino?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I wouldn't say Pochettino is more likely to go to Real Madrid, but I would just say he's open-minded about how this could play out.

“I know people like to think that Pochettino is turning down Tottenham because he wants Real Madrid, but that's not strictly true.

“Daniel Levy is not as hot as he was on Pochettino. It's as simple as that.”

What next for Tottenham?

Behind the scenes, Tottenham will be hoping to appoint a manager before the season is out to steer them towards a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League that comes with it.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has reported that former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is also in the conversation to take up the vacant post at Hotspur Way.

However, the focus will have to turn to on-the-pitch matters in the coming days, with a home clash with Bournemouth to come in Spurs’ next match, before a trip to Newcastle United the following week which could have a huge bearing on the north London outfit's chances of finishing in the top-four.

It will be a fascinating few weeks in Tottenham’s short-term future as they assess their chances of making a top-class appointment before the end of the season.