Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial candidate, Mauricio Pochettino, could wait until the summer to decide on his next move in case the Real Madrid job becomes available, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs relieved head coach Antonio Conte of his duties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

Tottenham manager news – Mauricio Pochettino

After Conte’s departure from Tottenham last Sunday, chairman Daniel Levy is now looking for a successor to the Italian as the side look to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top four and the subsequent qualification for next season’s Champions League that comes with it.

Former head coach Pochettino has been linked with a return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has returned home from a family holiday following the announcement of Conte’s sacking.

But Sheth believes that the 51-year-old will wait until the summer to decide on his next move, with the possibility of the Real Madrid job becoming available should Carlo Ancelotti leave his post at the end of the season.

What has Sheth said about Tottenham and Pochettino?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Pochettino has been approached by Real Madrid twice before, once when he was with Tottenham and once with Paris-Saint Germain.

"But because he was under contract at both clubs, he couldn't even talk to Real Madrid officially and take on that job.

"This time, he's in a position where he's not in a job and probably why he wants to take his time. He's taken his time to get back into football since losing his job at PSG.

"I wonder whether he'll wait until the summer - because that's the information we're getting now - to see if it's not just Tottenham who would be interested in him and whether Real Madrid would come back in."

Who could be Tottenham’s next manager?

Tottenham are reportedly looking at a multitude of candidates as well as Pochettino, with the Argentine’s return to north London far from a foregone conclusion.

According to Football Insider, Spurs will hold talks with several targets over the coming weeks, with an out-of-work coach being the most attainable option for the Lilywhites.

The same publication has reported that recently sacked Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will only take the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if the club qualifies for next season’s Champions League, a stance that multiple elite head coaches may adopt.

Meanwhile, Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Fabio Paratici is also looking at the potential appointment of former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, whilst there is admiration for FC Porto’s Sergio Conceicao.