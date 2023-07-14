Tottenham Hotspur are further down the line in their pursuit of a young Bundesliga centre-back than they are with Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to improve on Spurs’ fortunes from last season in his first campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – Micky Van de Ven

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have agreed on personal terms with Wolfsburg centre-back Micky Van de Ven and are confident of finalising a deal with the Bundesliga outfit soon.

The north London side are still negotiating a fee with the German club and are willing to pay £25m for the 22-year-old.

However, Wolfsburg are holding out for a deal worth closer to £30m, indicating the Bundesliga side are unwilling to lose one of their key players below their valuation.

The same report claims the left-sided centre-back has been on Postecoglou’s shortlist for “some time” but hints the club have other options available should they fail to get a deal over the line.

One of those options includes Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba, with Spurs lining up a €40m (£34m) bid for the Burkina Faso international, according to Sport BILD (via Sport Witness).

Tottenham have been offered a further boost in their pursuit of Van de Ven after Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (via TEAMtalk) reports that Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign the Netherlands U21 international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have made a breakthrough in their negotiations to sign the Dutchman.

And Brown believes the Lilywhites are “further down the line” to sign Van de Ven than Tapsoba but claims the club could acquire both options this summer.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Van de Ven?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Spurs seem a little further down the line with Van de Ven. They've met his people. I understand his personal terms won't be a problem. It's purely about agreeing on a fee with his club.

“That one seems more likely to happen at the moment than Tapsoba. But both of them are on Spurs’ list, and it does look like they might try to sign two centre-backs this summer. So, they may sign them both.”

Who else could Tottenham sign this summer?

Whilst Van de Ven and Tapsoba are on the agenda at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Postecoglou is sure to ask chairman Daniel Levy for further backing in the summer transfer window.

According to sources in Turkey, Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson, who has a €25m (£21m) release clause in his contract.

The Swede can operate as a centre-back but also as a right-back, offering Postecoglou a versatile option in his squad.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs could consider a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman.

However, the 26-year-old is in contract negotiations with the West Midlands outfit, with the player reportedly happy at Molineux.

And reports in France credit the Lilywhites with interest in Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could act as a replacement for Harry Kane, with the 29-year-old having less than a year remaining on his £200,000 per-week contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Therefore, Postecoglou has several options he can explore in the remaining months of the transfer window.