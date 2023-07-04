Tottenham Hotspur have made a breakthrough in negotiations to sign VfL Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven this summer at Hotspur Way, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou aims to work with chairman Daniel Levy to rebuild his Spurs squad ahead of his first season in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – Micky van de Ven

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham are close to agreeing on a fee in the region of £30m with Wolfsburg to sign van de Ven.

Whilst no deal is struck yet, personal terms won’t be a problem for the centre-back, as Postecoglou looks to switch to a four-at-the-back system.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham were in the market for van de Ven’s services alongside Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo.

And Jones has heard claims that the Dutchman is compared to Jan Vertonghen and still has room to improve at the age of 22.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and van de Ven?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “As of Monday night, this deal was not quite closed, but there had been a breakthrough, and there was confidence that it soon could be sorted out.

“He’s not quite the full package yet but is described as having shades of Jan Vertonghen in his game, and because he is only 22, Tottenham have determined that they are on the verge of a deal that holds superb value.

“Spurs have had an eye on other players, like Tapsoba, and this is the critical moment to decide how to build the foundation of their team for Postecoglou.”

Would van de Ven be a good signing for Tottenham?

Van de Ven would be a capable left-sided option in central defence for Postecoglou and was almost ever-present for Wolfsburg as they just missed out on European football last season.

The Netherlands U21 international made 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last term, scoring one goal and registering two assists whilst helping the side keep 12 clean sheets in all competitions.

And the 6 foot 4 star is comfortable at playing the ball out from the back, ranking in the top 7% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for successful take-ons (0.58) and top 10% for progressive carries per 90 minutes (1.30) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, van de Ven looks to possess all the qualities of an all-round modern-day centre-back, suggesting that this could be an exceptional deal should he excel in a Tottenham shirt.