Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield “definitely has scope to change” at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his view on the club’s reported interest in Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou hopes to bolster his Spurs squad before next Friday’s summer window deadline.

Tottenham transfer news – Latest

According to Football.London, Tottenham’s chances of signing a midfielder could depend on their ability to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

Spurs are wary of the Dane being in the final two years of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and want to avoid a situation where he can leave for a cut-price fee next summer.

Postecoglou has several options in midfield, including Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison, while Rodrigo Bentancur is approaching the final stages of recovery from a long-term injury.

The same media outlet claims that Tottenham have looked at signing different midfielders, including Chelsea’s Conor Callagher and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

And the club have also explored options from abroad but are concerned about the foreign player limit, depending on who leaves.

Meanwhile, the same article claims that Tottenham could move for Forest forward Johnson before the window closes.

Much depends on the Lilywhites’ ability to agree on a deal with the two-time European Cup winners after the latter rejected a club-record fee worth £35m from Brentford last month.

However, Jones is unconvinced that Tottenham would be interested in matching Forest’s £50m price tag for Johnson, indicating they could look at alternatives.

Brennan Johnson - Premier League Stats Appearances 40 Goals 8 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Johnson?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The midfield definitely has scope to change. I’ve spoken and written before that this is an area of the pitch they're looking to strengthen.

“Brennan Johnson, I'm not especially expecting. A lot of the reason for that is around the price tag that Forest have placed on him. If it is going to be £50m upwards, I'm just not convinced that Tottenham would go and do that. So, we have to wait and see.

“And then what's the other forward option that they look for? We've said time and again that they're not looking for a Harry Kane replacement per se, but they do need something up there just to bulk things up.”

What next for Tottenham this summer?

With several options on Tottenham’s transfer shortlist heading into the final week of the transfer window, Postecoglou hopes to see arrivals through the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are not necessarily looking for a Kane replacement at Hotspur Way but are still looking for a number nine to compete with Richarlison.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently suggested to GMS that Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso doesn’t have a “central role” in north London and could move on, with Barcelona “attentive” to his situation.

The same reporter has also told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have made an approach for Lille and Canada international Jonathan David but haven’t officially moved yet.

Therefore, it could be an exciting remaining few days of the transfer window at Hotspur Way.