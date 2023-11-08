Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Kalvin Phillips would be a surprise at Hotspur Way, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Manchester City midfielder has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League and Europe ahead of the January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou could look to add a striker to his ranks in the new year with Santiago Gimenez and one other on the Spurs radar.

Tottenham Hotspur’s prospective move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips would come as a surprise as journalist Paul Brown drops his claim on the current midfield situation at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have enjoyed a fantastic start to the Premier League campaign under head coach Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed Antonio Conte’s eventual successor in the summer.

The Lilywhites had led the way in the top flight, though Monday evening’s home defeat to Chelsea means they slipped down to second place, a point behind league leaders Manchester City. But it doesn’t overshadow the positive impact Postecoglou has had in north London since he arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham’s impressive midfield

Tottenham were something of an unknown entity heading into the beginning of the Premier League campaign. Postecoglou’s appointment had left some fans wary, having missed out on Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany.

Tottenham eventually settled on hiring the Australian head coach after his achievements in Scotland with Celtic over the past two seasons, which included a domestic treble in 2022/23, following a Premiership and Viaplay Cup double the season before. However, lack of experience of managing in one of Europe’s recognised top leagues, alongside the club’s drawn-out search for Conte’s successor, left fans uneasy. But Postecoglou has dispelled most of the doubters in north London, with Tottenham sitting second in the Premier League table after 11 games, looking sharper than the side which struggled to an eighth-place finish last term.

Postecoglou has rejuvenated some of Tottenham’s underperforming players whilst also bringing in his own signings, which have improved the starting lineup. Centre-back Micky van de Ven has bolstered the Lilywhites’ backline, whilst the additions of James Maddison and Brennan Johnson will give opposition defenders nightmares heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou has also overseen an upturn in performances from Yves Bissouma, often found on the substitutes bench in his first season in north London last term. However, alongside Pape Matar Sarr, the Mali international has upped his game and formed one of the league’s most dominant midfield partnerships. Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bissouma is looking like the complete package at Hotspur Way.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Sun), Tottenham are the latest club to enter the race for Manchester City midfielder Phillips. The 27-year-old has been identified as a target if Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg leaves Hotspur Way during the winter transfer window. The report also claims that Juventus are considering a six-month loan move for Phillips, whilst Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham United have been credited with interest in the England international in recent weeks.

Kalvin Phillips - vs current Man City Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.27 20th Shots per game 0.5 =13th Pass success rate 89.7% 9th Tackles per game 0.8 =12th Interceptions per game 0.5 =8th Minutes 89 19th Stats according to WhoScored

Brown would be surprised if Tottenham went all guns blazing for Phillips during the winter transfer window due to the strength of their current midfield options. However, the journalist claims the former Leeds United star could “play for any of the top clubs in the Premier League.” Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Phillips could easily play for any of the top clubs in the Premier League. He's wasted not getting a game at Man City. I think he's one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League, and he showed that at Leeds. The Spurs midfield doesn't appear to need much of an upgrade. It's functioning pretty well. It has a nice balance, and Postecoglou is getting a tune out of the players in there. So, it might be a surprise if they go for Phillips.”

Tottenham considering Gimenez and other striker signings

It’s not just midfielders Tottenham are being linked with ahead of the winter transfer window’s opening on 1st January. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are battling Fulham and West Ham for the signature of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. However, Tottenham are also competing with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the services of the Mexico international, hinting that demand for the young centre-forward is high.

Last month, Jones told TEAMtalk that the Lilywhites’ interest in VfB Stuttgart striker Stephen Guirassy is genuine. The Guinea international reportedly has a release clause worth €20m (£17m) and could be seen as a budget option to replace Harry Kane, who left for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich during the summer.

Tottenham’s upcoming fixtures

On the pitch, Postecoglou must focus on rejuvenating his Tottenham side following Monday evening’s 4-1 home defeat to London rivals Chelsea. Dejan Kulusevski had given Spurs the lead, but Cristian Romero’s red card challenge resulted in a penalty that Cole Palmer converted before Destiny Udogie’s second yellow card meant the Lilywhites finished the game with nine men.

Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick cemented a disappointing night for Postecoglou’s side, who also lost van de Ven and Maddison through injury. Tottenham travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off this weekend as they look to return to the summit of the Premier League.

