Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could go down as one of the worst signings in the club's history, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Galatasaray, who have the option to buy the 27-year-old outright for £12.8m.

In October 2023, reports in Turkey suggested Ndombele had fell out with head coach Okan Buruk for being six kilograms overweight.

Spurs have been revitalised under the management of Ange Postecoglou and could keep evolving their squad to suit the head coach’s needs heading into the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites are aiming for a top-four finish in the Premier League, which would guarantee qualification for the Champions League group stage next term. Ndombele is currently on loan at Galatasaray, where he has endured a difficult 2023/24 season.

Ndombele’s disappointing Tottenham career

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Tanguy Ndombele in a £63m deal from Olympique Lyon during the 2019 summer transfer window. The 27-year-old was, and remains, Spurs’ club-record signing. The Lilywhites hoped he would add further quality to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who were coming off the back of finishing runners-up in the Champions League final.

However, life at Tottenham didn’t pan out as the club or Ndombele hoped. Despite scoring on his Lilywhites debut in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, the close to £86,000 per-week earner failed to get to grips with Premier League football under Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, or Antonio Conte.

After an underwhelming two-and-a-half years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lyon confirmed the return of Ndombele on loan for the second half of the 2021-22 season. The former France international returned to north London at the end of his time back in his homeland and was handed a temporary move to Napoli for the 2022-23 campaign, hoping to get his career back on track. Unfortunately for Ndombele, he barely made an impression in Naples despite being part of a squad that won the club’s first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ndombele has made 91 appearances throughout his Tottenham career, scoring ten goals and registering nine assists.

In September 2023, the Spurs outcast joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, with the Super Lig giants holding a £12.8m option to buy the midfielder outright. Last October, reports in Turkey suggested that the Frenchman had fallen out with head coach Okan Buruk for being six kilograms overweight.

Earlier in March, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Ndombele is ‘unlikely’ to play for Tottenham again and believes the club should move on fully from the transfer. The Guingamp-academy product’s contract at Hotspur Way expires in the summer of 2025, meaning Spurs have another summer to try and offload him for a fee, should Galatasaray decide against taking up their option of a permanent deal.

Tanguy Ndombele's average match ratings Galatasaray - Super Lig - 2023/24 6.39 Napoli - Serie A - 2022/2023 6.24 Lyon - Ligue 1 - 2021/2022 6.67 Tottenham - Premier League - 2021/2022 6.46 Tottenham - Premier League - 2020/2021 6.86 Tottenham - Premier League - 2019/2020 6.71 Lyon - Ligue 1 - 2018/2019 6.99

Michael Bridge - Ndombele could be ‘one of the worst signings in Tottenham’s history’

Bridge feels the excessive fee spent on Ndombele could secure his place as one of Tottenham’s worst-ever signings. The Sky Sports reporter has also hinted that Sergio Reguilon, currently on loan at Brentford, doesn’t have a future in north London. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“Because of the fee, Ndombele will probably go down as one of the worst signings in Tottenham’s history. I know that's brutal, but it's the truth. He’s been a major disappointment. It’s just not going to happen for him at Tottenham. “Reguilon has already had a bit of an up-and-down loan so far at Brentford, having been sent off at Burnley. He got a little bit of a cameo at Manchester United, but, again, he won't have a future at Spurs.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Timo Werner verdict

As we near the business end of the 2023/24 season, Tottenham will begin drawing up plans for the 2024 summer transfer window. Spurs’ prospects could alter depending on their ability to secure Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th March) that Tottenham’s option to buy loan star Timo Werner is a ‘no-brainer’. Spurs acquired the forward’s services on loan from RB Leipzig for the second half of the season during the 2024 winter transfer window. Ange Postecoglou’s side needed more depth in the final third of the pitch, with Son Heung-min then on Asia Cup duty for South Korea and James Maddison absent through injury.

Tottenham can buy Werner outright for €17m (around £15m), which could prove a snip if the Lilywhites can confirm their status in the Champions League. The 27-year-old has experience of winning Europe’s premier club competition with Chelsea in 2021, and his nous could prove invaluable for Postecoglou’s side next term. Werner will hope to prove himself in the remaining weeks of the campaign, following an underwhelming spell at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 21-03-24.