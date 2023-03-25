Tottenham Hotspur’s next managerial appointment after Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way is “huge”, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

It is widely expected that the Italian head coach will depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by the end of the season.

Tottenham manager news – Antonio Conte

According to a report from The Telegraph earlier this week, Tottenham are set to part ways with Conte after a string of poor performances culminated in the 53-year-old’s extraordinary post-match rant following the side’s 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend.

Initially, it was expected that the former Chelsea head coach would be relieved of his duties this week, but meetings between the manager, as well as Daniel Levy’s Spurs hierarchy, will need to take place for this to happen, as per The Independent.

And Sheth has said that the Lilywhites could look to appoint someone with a long-term vision for the club in the same vein as former head coach Mauricio Pochettino rather than a short-term hire like Jose Mourinho or Conte.

What has Sheth said about Tottenham?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Make no mistake about it, this next appointment, be it a short or a long-term one, is huge for Tottenham.

“Particularly because they're still in the fight and in the mix to get in that top four.

“It's very important for the short and long-term future that they finish in the top four this season.

“They've gone in and out from having Pochettino and saying this is a long-term project and we want to build everything around him, to sacking Pochettino and then saying, ‘let's just go for the serial winner like Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte.’

“They have had limited success, and it looks like they're going to have to go back and say, ‘we're going to have to be patient. Let's give it to somebody who can build as Pochettino did and take short-term pain for long-term gain.’”

Who could Tottenham appoint after Conte?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are targeting former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann to take over as the club’s next head coach.

The 35-year-old German has just been relieved of his duties with the Bundesliga giants and will seek to make a swift return to management.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be in contention for the post though he believes that Levy would prefer somebody with more experience.

But it looks as though Tottenham won’t be afraid to search high and wide for Conte’s successor, with the MailOnline saying that Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, Steve Cooper, Thomas Frank, Oliver Glasner and Ange Postecoglou are all being considered as potential options.