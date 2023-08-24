Tottenham Hotspur appreciate Gent’s Gift Orban and Lille’s Jonathan David at Hotspur Way, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update on negotiations for the duo.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to welcome a fresh centre-forward addition to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the window’s deadline next week.

Tottenham transfer news – Gift Orban and Jonathan David

Tottenham are looking to sign a striker following the sale of club-record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £100m this summer.

Spurs are currently utilising Richarlison through the centre of their attack but could dip into the market to bolster their ranks in the final third.

According to Football Insider, Gent require a fee between £30m-£40m to sell Orban this summer as they look for the Belgian Pro League’s record fee.

The same outlet claims that Fulham are also interested in signing the Nigerian striker this summer, having just sold Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

However, Orban’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, indicating Gent are under no pressure to sell their prized asset, having signed him from Staebek in January.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lille have priced David at a fee around the £55m mark.

Reporter Ben Jacobs told the Last Word on Spurs podcast that the 23-year-old would be interested in signing for Tottenham this season.

“David remains an interesting one. If we are talking about fees, that’s a very high fee, somewhere in the region of €60m-€65m [£50m-55m], but it could come down because David is keen on the move.”

“This is an interesting one because [he was] the only name if Kane left under [Fabio] Paratici that Tottenham were seriously exploring when they first got wind, probably around March or April, that the Kane situation might be changing against them.”

“The only name they put forward to begin with was David, but that was under Paratici and [Antonio] Conte or interim. Now, again, Postecoglou is going to have his say.”

And Romano claims that Tottenham are interested in Orban and David, but “there is still no concrete negotiation.”

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Tottenham’s interest in Orban and David?

When asked if Orban and David are in the frame to become Tottenham players, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Yes, both players are appreciated, but for both players at the moment, while we're speaking, there is still no concrete negotiation.

“For Orban, they had some contacts on the player’s side. They pursued the player and had positive contacts because Orban is keen on a potential move to Premier League football and an important club like Tottenham. But, at the moment, there is still no official bid.”

What next for Tottenham?

Tottenham have several players on the agenda before next Friday’s transfer deadline, with Postecoglou hoping chairman Daniel Levy will provide him with signings.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs’ midfield “has scope to change”, indicating that additions could be welcomed in the middle of the park.

However, Jones also feels that a move for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson is unlikely due to his £50m price tag.

The same reporter has also told GMS that the Lilywhites have internally begun to explore the possibility of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

However, a deal may wait until January, given the one-cap England striker is serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules.