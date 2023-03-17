Tottenham Hotspur right wing-back Pedro Porro is “a lot better” than positional peer Emerson Royal at Hotspur Way, pundit Jamie O'Hara has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Sporting CP star signed for Antonio Conte’s side at the end of the January transfer window and is now beginning to settle into life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham news – Pedro Porro

Porro became Tottenham’s second and final addition of the winter market after the Lilywhites secured his loan signature with the obligation to purchase for £40m at the end of the season.

The wing-back’s arrival enabled Spurs to cancel the contract of Matt Doherty and allow Djed Spence to leave for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old will be competing with Royal for a regular spot in Conte’s starting XI, whom journalist Paul Brown suggested doesn’t look like a Premier League standard player at times in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

And O’Hara believes that Porro needs to be given a run of games to not “kill his confidence” in the same vein as Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma.

What has O’Hara said about Tottenham and Porro?

O’Hara told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Porro is a lot better than Emerson Royal and will carry on being a lot better.

“I think he's a good signing for Spurs, and we've got to give him the confidence and belief to keep playing week in, week out.

“Let’s not kill his confidence as we did with Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma. You’ve got to build these players up to want to perform for Tottenham.”

How has Porro performed so far this season?

Porro has enjoyed a steady start to his Tottenham career but has now found himself a regular in Conte’s starting lineup.

The one-cap Spain international has made six appearances for Spurs and has already provided his first assist in last weekend’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest.

That comes on top of the 26 outings he made for Sporting this term before his switch to Hotspur Way, in which he bagged three goals and laid on a stunning 11 assists, indicating why Conte and Fabio Paratici targeted him as an upgrade to Royal.

Porro will hope he can sustain a decent patch of form until the end of the campaign before a full pre-season enables him to excel in his role at right wing-back ahead of next term.