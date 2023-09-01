Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Porto star Pepe at Hotspur Way, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on how Spurs can sign the winger today.

Ange Postecoglou hopes to make some last-minute additions to his Lilywhites squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before tonight’s 11 p.m. transfer window deadline.

Tottenham transfer news – Pepe

According to reports in Spain (via CaughtOffside), Tottenham are interested in signing Pepe before the summer transfer market closes later this evening. The north London outfit already had one offer turned down for the winger but insist on making the signing before the deadline. Spurs have the financial means to make a significant addition in the window’s remaining hours, having sold record-goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a deal that could eventually reach £100m.

The same report claims that Pepe can operate on either flank and would offer versatility to Postecoglou’s side, which could do with another attacker to complement the qualities of Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison. Meanwhile, Portuguese media (via The Express) claim the 26-year-old is heading to Porto’s HQ after Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to pay his release clause.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Galetti said about Tottenham and Pepe?

Galetti claims that Tottenham will have to pay Pepe’s release clause, worth over £64m, if they want to add the winger to their squad this season.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “Tottenham are really, really interested in Pepe. They targeted him as one of the profiles to reinforce their squad. They are still pushing hard to change the position of Porto. Porto are quite adamant that they are not open to negotiating a different price than the release clause set for the Brazilian winger, which is €75m [£64m]. So, if Tottenham want Pepe, they have to pay this amount. But, as it stands, it's a complicated deal because Tottenham consider this price too expensive.”

What other business could Tottenham complete today?

It could be a busy day at Tottenham, who have several transfer targets heading into the summer window’s final hours. Spurs are set for further talks with Nottingham Forest over the potential signing of Wales forward Brennan Johnson, valued at £50m by the two-time European Cup winners.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are weighing up a late move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, also admired by Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old is valued at £50m by the Blues, who are reluctant to lose a homegrown talent to a Premier League and London rival in the transfer window’s final hours.