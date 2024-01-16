Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unlikely to move to Italy in the current winter window, as Juventus and Napoli have both backed out of a deal to sign the 28-year-old from Hotspur Way.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unlikely to seal a move to Italy during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a decent start to his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having been allowed to build a squad in his own mould.

The Lilywhites sit fifth in the Premier League, having passed the halfway stage of the 2023/24 season, and find themselves in the FA Cup Fourth Round with no European commitments. Tottenham have already made a productive start to the 2024 winter transfer window but could make an effort to move players out of the door to balance the books.

Tottenham could sell Hojbjerg this winter

Tottenham have been surprisingly active during the 2024 winter window, having already made two first-team acquisitions, just past the halfway point of the market. Spurs opened their business with the loan signing of RB Leipzig centre-forward Timo Werner, who will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Premier League outfit also have the option to buy the Germany international for €17m (close to £15m), signalling they have the intention of keeping him permanently.

Werner’s signing was followed up by the arrival of Genoa centre-back Radu Draguisin in a deal worth £26.7m. The Romania international has penned a six-and-a-half-year contract at Hotspur Way, tying him to the club until the summer of 2030, with Djed Spence heading the other way on loan until the end of the campaign.

Tottenham have also had to sanction four departures this winter, with Hugo Lloris bringing his 11-year stay in north London to an end by joining Major League Soccer outfit LAFC. Meanwhile, Ashley Phillips will ply his trade at Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle until the campaign’s end, whilst Eric Dier has joined Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal, with the Bundesliga giants having the option to sign him outright when his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires this summer.

One player whose future is undecided is Hojbjerg. Earlier in January, Football Insider reported that his potential move to Juventus had collapsed, with the Serie A giants said to have ‘baulked’ at Tottenham’s loan fee demands. Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Napoli have also ‘dumped’ the idea of signing the 28-year-old this winter. Hojbjerg is midway through his fourth season at Tottenham, having signed from Southampton in a £15m deal in August 2020.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 20 0 0 3 0 Total 238 12 16 41 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 16-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham may have to sell Hojbjerg to sign Conor Gallagher

Romano has claimed that the only way Tottenham could possibly sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, reportedly valued at around £50m, could be to sell someone like Hojbjerg. However, the Italian journalist reports that Juventus and Napoli will not sign the Denmark international this winter. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the only chance to change this story [signing Gallagher] could be to sell a midfielder like Hojbjerg. There was interest from Italian clubs, but in the end, nothing will happen with Napoli and Juventus, at least now. For Tottenham, it’s not that easy in terms of Financial Fair Play to go for that big name. So, let's see. I think the appreciation is still there, and Postecoglou is still a big fan of the player. But, today, there is still no negotiation with Chelsea.”

Tottenham transfer news, including claim on Sergio Reguilon’s future

Having conducted two serious pieces of transfer business this month, Tottenham’s focus could be on getting players out of the door in the remaining weeks of the market. Postecoglou has already shown a willingness to sell experienced players, with Harry Kane and Lloris being allowed to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under his watch.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon will leave the north London outfit this month. The Italian journalist reveals that Brentford are interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid defender, who spent the first half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Manchester United. According to The Standard, the Bees are weighing up whether to sign Reguilon on loan until the end of the campaign, with Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey both unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Tottenham are prepared to rival Arsenal and Fulham in hijacking a potential West Ham United deal for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international could be available for between £30m-£40m this month, but the Eredivisie giants are reluctant to sell the centre-forward mid-season.