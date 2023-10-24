Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is attracting interest from Europe at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has favoured alternative options in the middle of the park.

Hojbjerg had been touted with moves to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Fulham dutring the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is attracting interest ahead of a potential move away from Hotspur Way, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest club to enquire about the midfielder’s services.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou brought the Dane back into the side in the Lilywhites’ victory over Fulham on Monday evening, maintaining his excellent start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hojbjerg has gained interest from several clubs across the Premier League and Europe as Tottenham and Postecoglou aim to rebuild the squad in the manager’s own mould. And it’s apparent that he is still up for sale as we approach the winter market after failing to secure a move during the summer transfer window.

Hojbjerg remains at Tottenham despite chances to leave

There’s no doubt that Tottenham were willing to part ways with Hojbjerg during the recent summer transfer window, aiming to cash in on his services. The 28-year-old arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Southampton in a deal worth £15m during the summer of 2020. However, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr dominating a midfield which has pushed itself to the summit of the Premier League, Postecoglou has been willing to sell Hojbjerg, who has less than two years remaining on his contract with Spurs.

During the recent summer transfer window, the 69-cap Denmark international had been a target for Atletico Madrid, but a move to the Spanish capital never materialised. Meanwhile, Fulham submitted a bid of £30m plus add-ons for the midfielder on Deadline Day, but Hojbjerg turned down the chance to move to the west London outfit to remain with Tottenham.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were holding talks to sign the for-sale midfielder. However, the Red Devils would sign Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat in the final hours of the window instead.

This week, Hojbjerg started his first Premier League game of the season in a 2-0 victory over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in place of the suspended Bissouma. The Copenhagen-born star played an essential role as the Lilywhites cruised to victory, maintaining Postecoglou’s excellent start to the campaign.

However, it remains to be seen whether Hojbjerg can keep his place in the side for Friday’s trip to Crystal Palace. With his presence in the starting lineup no longer guaranteed, Hojbjerg could seek a move elsewhere heading into the new year.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 8 0 0 3 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Brown has revealed that Serie A giants Juventus are the latest club to enquire about Hojbjerg’s services. However, the journalist claims that the Bianconeri aren’t willing to offer a fee in January, with Tottenham uninterested in a loan move or swap deal.

“Juventus are the latest club to make serious enquiries about him, but they're not, at the moment, willing to put a fee down for him in January. Most of the terms discussed with them were either a loan move or a swap deal in exchange, neither of which Spurs were interested in. So, Hojbjerg is kind of stuck in limbo at the moment. But I would expect after essentially being shopped around in the summer and failing to get a move that he probably will be on the move in January just because it will be best for all parties to move him on, I think.”

Tottenham’s demands to sell Hojbjerg

Amid Juventus’ interest in Hojbjerg, The Mirror reports that Tottenham demanded £35m for the former Southampton star’s services during the summer transfer window. Juventus are unlikely to stump up that money up front despite recent suspensions for Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba but may be forced into a cash deal if they are desperate for his services.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reports that Hojbjerg is still the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid despite a failed move for the midfielder during the summer. The La Liga giants are searching for a younger holding midfielder, with Axel Witsel well into his 30s. Diego Simeone has recently signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano and hopes to rebuild the Spanish side into one of Europe’s most potent forces again.

Meanwhile, 90min reports that Tottenham are scouting Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. The Lilywhites are joined by Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United in their interest in the Spain U21 international.

He emerged as a bit-part player for Valencia last season before being given opportunities in the campaign's final stretch to help them stave off relegation from La Liga. Hojbjerg’s potential sale could pave the way for Spurs to move Guerra during the winter transfer market.

