Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have a strong chance of qualifying for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

Last term, Spurs were plagued by broken relationships and managerial turmoil, but Postecoglou has brought new energy and signings to the team.

The Lilywhites will be looking ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window and are linked with potential moves for Conor Gallagher and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Tottenham Hotspur are in “pole position” to secure qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign at Hotspur Way, as journalist Dean Jones praises Ange Postecoglou for his side’s “entertainment value.”

Spurs have enjoyed an exciting season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and find themselves in an excellent position to return to European football after being absent from continental action this term.

Postecoglou has wowed fans with his exciting brand of football, which has also generated positive results for the Lilywhites, who aim to push on next term. Tottenham are competing with Aston Villa and Manchester United for the Premier League’s fourth spot but could see Champions League qualification drop down to fifth place this term.

Tottenham hoping for Champions League return

Before Postecoglou’s appointment at Tottenham, the club had enjoyed a torrid 2022/23 season, with broken relationships between the chairman, manager, and players being the theme of the campaign. After sacking former head coach Antonio Conte in March 2023 following an outburst against his side after sacrificing a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at basement outfit Southampton, the club turned to assistant Cristian Stellini to become interim head coach.

However, after a shambolic 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United, the Italian’s contract was also terminated, with Ryan Mason taking the reins until the end of the season. Tottenham were pipped to a Europa Conference League spot by Aston Villa and were left scratching around for a manager to take them in a new direction.

In the summer of 2023, Tottenham turned to Postecoglou, who has reinvigorated the side with several new signings and an exciting brand of attacking football. Despite selling Harry Kane during the summer transfer window, Tottenham currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League, sitting a point ahead of Aston Villa and six points better off than Manchester United.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (9th February) that he believes Spurs are a more attractive prospect for young talent, given they have a head coach eager to promote youth. Tottenham are hoping for a long, prosperous future with Postecoglou. They will look to end their barren spell without a major trophy, with their last success coming following 2008’s League Cup triumph.

Ange Postecoglou - Premier League managerial record Matches 24 Wins 14 Draws 5 Losses 5 Goals For 51 Goals Against 36 Manager of the Month awards 3 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 15-02-24

Dean Jones - Champions League places are ‘all to play for’

Jones hints that it’s helpful having players with the quality of Son Heung-min off the bench after the South Korea international returned to action in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on 10th February. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s always helpful when you’ve got Son on the bench. So, it will always be nice to have that up your sleeve. The best thing about Postecoglou is that he promised to bring a special style of football to Tottenham, and he hasn't let anybody down with that. His ethos is to go out there and have a go. He does it week after week after week. “This is a side and a fan base that are not being let down at all in terms of entertainment value, and they're seeing a side snatch some massive points that are teeing them up very nicely for that fourth spot. It's all to play for still, and they've got a Villa and Man Utd on their tails. But, at the moment, Tottenham are in pole position to get the Champions League spot.”

Tottenham were one of the busiest sides during the 2024 winter transfer market, making two first-team additions ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. Spurs acquired the signatures of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin as Postecoglou looks to bolster the options in his Lilywhites squad.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th February) that Tottenham could make another move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer. Spurs had been linked with the 24-year-old throughout the 2024 winter transfer window after a report from The Independent suggested that Postecoglou was looking for an all-action midfielder to alternate with James Maddison. However, a deal never transpired in January, and Gallagher remains at Chelsea with less than 18 months to run on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham and Manchester United are pushing the hardest to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. However, Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all said to have enquired about the England U21 international, who has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side this term.