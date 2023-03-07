Tottenham Hotspur could have signed striker Richarlison in anticipation of a potential Harry Kane departure in the near future.

Tottenham Hotspur could have signed Richarlison due to the club’s uncertainty on the future of Harry Kane at Hotspur Way, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Everton forward was signed last summer for Antonio Conte’s side in a deal that could eventually reach £60m.

Tottenham news – Richarlison

It’s safe to say that Richarlison hasn’t particularly impressed the Tottenham faithful since arriving at the club ahead of the current campaign, with the Brazilian star struggling to hit form in north London.

The striker has been labelled a “flop” by talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor after the substitute was unable to prevent Spurs from falling to a 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

“I look at Lucas Moura getting brought on before Richarlison, what does that say about how much of a flop he is?” Agbonlahor told the station.

“In the World Cup when he’s playing with these superstars he’s dancing round like a chicken when he scored against Korea. He hasn’t scored a Premier League goal this season and he cost £60million!”

Taylor has also described Richarlison’s signing as “strange” to GIVEMESPORT and has indicated that the uncertainty over Kane’s future – who has less than 18 months remaining on his current £200,000 per-week deal – could have been a factor in his acquisition.

What has Taylor said about Tottenham and Richarlison?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Richarlison is not a winger. He plays in the centre, as we saw with Brazil.

“I say this speculatively but you do wonder whether Richarlison was a player signed with the mindset that they couldn’t guarantee Kane will stay long-term.”

How has Richarlison performed this season?

Richarlison’s goal output since his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been nothing short of underwhelming, with the 42-cap Brazil international hitting the back of the net just twice (both in the Champions League) whilst providing three assists in 24 appearances this season.

The 25-year-old’s uninspiring displays have been compounded by his below-par WhoScored rating of 6.42 for his showings in the Premier League this term, ranking him as the joint-16th-best-performer in Conte’s squad, indicating that he hasn’t hit the intended heights in north London.

The 6 foot star does not compare particularly favourably with his positional peers either, ranking in just the 44th percentile of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it does seem that Richarlison’s signing could have been a move out of desperation as Spurs look to a potential life without Kane in the near future, but judging off this season’s performances, the Brazilian is certainly not the answer to fill that centre-forward void.