Ange Postecoglou could choose to keep him in the starting XI for Fulham's visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month.

Spurs sit top of the Premier League heading into the season's second international break.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma’s dismissal in the Hotspur Way outfit’s victory at Luton Town last weekend meant that one of his teammates had to “pay the price” for his mistake, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the star’s future in the starting XI.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has guided the Lilywhites to the summit of the Premier League during the season’s second international break.

Tottenham news – Post-Luton

Despite stern resistance from the home side, Tottenham enjoyed a successful afternoon at Luton, winning 1-0 at Kenilworth in last Saturday’s affair. Spurs had been overwhelming favourites to beat the Premier League strugglers but couldn’t break the Hatters’ resistance in the first half.

Tottenham’s challenge increased when Bissouma received a second yellow card for diving on the edge of Luton’s penalty area shortly before the half-time whistle. Having a man disadvantage, Postecoglou decided that Richarlison must be sacrificed for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to maintain control of proceedings in the middle of the park. The Australian head coach’s decision will frustrate the forward, who has become a massive player for the 57-year-old’s side following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham battled in the second half and earned their reward when James Maddison set up Dutch centre-back Micky Van de Ven to score the contest’s only goal in the 52nd minute. Elijah Adebayo had spurned an opportunity to level for the hosts but couldn’t hit the target at the back post as Tottenham closed out the game.

The weekend’s results mean Spurs sit top of the Premier League on goal difference ahead of north London rivals Arsenal after eight games. However, Richarlison will be frustrated that he was sacrificed following a decision out of his control. Last week, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old was ‘almost back to his best’, after struggling following his £60m arrival from Everton in 2022.

Richarlison - Career Stats Watford Everton Tottenham Appearances 41 152 44 Goals 5 53 5 Assists 5 14 6 Yellow Cards 4 27 5 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Richarlison should keep his place in Postecoglou’s starting XI – Paul Brown

Despite being hooked for Hojbjerg, Brown suggests Richarlison will keep his place in Postecoglou's starting XI. The journalist also thinks the Brazilian could find a niche playing slightly to the left of a centre-forward. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It was unfortunate that he had to pay the price for somebody else's mistake. He has looked back to his best, and I think he will keep his starting place. So, as long as that hasn't affected his momentum, he should be alright. I think he will have a big part to play this season because, with no Kane there, there will be opportunities for the forwards. “He can play in more than one role. He could find a niche playing slightly to the left of a centre forward, whether Son or somebody else. I just think there's a good player there. And if the manager keeps faith with him, which I expect him to do, I think he will have a good season.”

Tottenham transfer news – Centre-forwards

Despite the winter transfer window being just under three months away from opening, Tottenham are reportedly weighing up bolstering their centre-forward ranks. According to Football Insider, Brentford star Ivan Toney is considering leaving the Gtech Community Stadium in January, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham interested in his signature.

The 27-year-old is valued at close to £100m by the Bees, hinting that Spurs must splash the cash to secure the England international’s signature. Toney is currently serving a ban, having admitted to breaching the FA’s betting rules and can return to action on 17th January next year.

Meanwhile, the agent of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has told Dutch outlet ED that Tottenham are keen on signing the 22-year-old in the future. And transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are observing VfB Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy as the club takes their time over finding Kane’s replacement.

What next for Tottenham and Richarlison?

Tottenham are afforded almost two weeks without action, with the Premier League breaking for an international break. Spurs return to action when they welcome Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 23rd October before a short trip to Crystal Palace on the 27th.

The London derbies continue when Chelsea are the visitors at Hotspur Way on 6th November, before a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers concludes the next round of fixtures before the season’s third international break on the 11th.

