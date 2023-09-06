Tottenham Hotspur forwards Richarlison and Son Heung-min could play the number nine role at Hotspur Way this season, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a message from inside the club.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou must utilise the duo to his advantage to build an attacking Lilywhites outfit.

Tottenham news – Richarlison and Son

There has been much speculation surrounding the future of Tottenham’s centre-forwards this season after a massive development at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the summer transfer window. Spurs have no choice but to use their internal options in the number nine role after selling record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a deal that could total £100m.

Despite the windfall received by the England captain’s sale, Postecoglou hasn’t welcomed any first-choice centre-forward additions through the door, though Nottingham Forest and Wales attacker Brennan Johnson was acquired on Deadline Day. That is because last season, Tottenham shelved out £60m to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, who could be Kane’s long-term successor to the number nine role. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to make his mark, hitting the back of the net four times and registering four assists in 40 appearances since his debut last year.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min can play the centre-forward role and showed that to good effect last weekend, when the £18m star bagged a hat-trick in Spurs’ 5-2 demolition of Burnley on Saturday. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge had indicated to GIVEMESPORT that the Lilywhites would have a quiet end to Deadline Day after signing Johnson, hinting that Postecoglou has faith in his forward options.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Richarlison and Son at Tottenham?

Having spoken to someone “close to the decisions made at Tottenham”, Jones understands that Richarlison and Son will play the number nine role throughout the season.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “Richarlison has to use a moment like this as motivation because he must prove that he can score goals regularly. When Kane left the club, I spoke to someone close to the decisions made at Tottenham and asked what the situation would be. Is it Richarlison or bust? The message was that the other person who will play as the nine is Son, and that will continue throughout the season. Now Son's gone in there and scored a hat trick.”

What next for Tottenham?

Tottenham have adjusted to life without Kane particularly well, winning ten points from a possible 12 in the Premier League this season, despite their disappointing second-round exit from the Carabao Cup last week. Without European football to contend with, Postecoglou will feel that Spurs are capable of challenging for a place inside the Premier League’s top four if he can keep the basis of his squad fit.

Following the international break, Tottenham welcome Sheffield United to Hotspur Way on the 16th September, hoping to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League victory. Postecoglou’s toughest test arrives the following week, when they take on north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 24th September before hosting Liverpool on 30th September.