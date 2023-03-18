Tottenham Hotspur could look at Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as a potential candidate to replace Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way come the end of the season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 43-year-old could be in high demand this summer after impressing during his short tenure at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham manager news – Roberto De Zerbi

As per Fabrizio Romano, Conte looks set to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season, with both parties due to make a decision at the campaign’s conclusion.

The same journalist also stated that Spurs have not started the search for a replacement yet, indicating that there is still a chance that the former Chelsea boss could be in the dugout at Hotspur Way come the summer.

However, a departure seems to be on the cards following the club’s exits from the Champions League and FA Cup, and Daniel Levy will surely be scouring the market for available head coaches.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Zerbi could be an option that Tottenham choose to look at over Brentford’s Thomas Frank if they need to appoint a successor to Conte.

And whilst Jones believes that the Brighton boss will be a candidate, the journalist isn’t convinced that he will be the man who lands the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and De Zerbi?

When speaking about De Zerbi being an option to take the Tottenham job, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “When it comes to it, there will be five or six candidates, and he'll be one of them. But I don't think he'll quite have what it takes to be the man that gets the job.”

Would De Zerbi be a good appointment for Tottenham?

De Zerbi was given the unenviable task of picking up the pieces at the Amex Stadium following Graham Potter’s shock departure to Chelsea last September.

However, the Italian has carried on where Potter left off, with the Seagulls well-placed to bring European football to the Amex Stadium next season, with just 13 games of the Premier League season remaining

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has also given Brighton a clinical edge, with the side having bagged 46 goals whilst conceding just 31 in the top flight thus far.

De Zerbi now has to prepare his side for a favourable FA Cup quarter-final tie against League Two opposition Grimsby Town this weekend, as the Seagulls look to make it back to Wembley Stadium for the first time since their 2019 defeat to Manchester City at the same stage of the competition.

City boss Pep Guardiola has not hidden his admiration for the Brighton chief, saying: “I’m really happy he is here; I saw the last two games and he is already playing the way he wants to play. His impact will be massive in the future.”

It’s been a successful tenure for De Zerbi at the Amex Stadium, but it will be interesting to see whether he can be tempted away by Tottenham’s advances, should they come calling this summer.