Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son may have “lost the will to live a bit” amongst others in Antonio Conte’s system at Hotspur Way, pundit Jamie O’Hara has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs’ style of football has come in for some criticism this season.

Tottenham news – Heung-min Son

It has been a difficult campaign for both Son and the rest of the Tottenham camp as they look to struggle to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs’ barren 15-year run without winning a major honour is set to continue after the Lilywhites were knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League by Sheffield United and AC Milan, in what will come as a huge disappointment to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have been the “architects of their own downfall” when it comes to winning a trophy, encapsulating the frustration of the club’s fan base.

And O’Hara believes that Son - who currently earns £190,000 per-week - “looks like he’s not enjoying football” with the forward seeming to play “like a left-wing-back” at times.

What has O’Hara said about Tottenham and Son?

O’Hara told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t think we’re getting the best out of him in terms of the way we’re playing.

“He ends up playing like a left-wing-back. If you watch us play, we say it’s 3-4-3, but it’s not, it’s 5-4-1. Harry Kane is up there on his own. Dejan Kulusevski and Son can’t get beyond.

“I think they've all lost the will to live a bit at the moment and the will to get out there. He looks like he's not enjoying football.”

How has Son performed for Tottenham this season?

It’s safe to say that this hasn’t been Son’s most productive season in a Tottenham shirt, given the high standards that he has set in the past for the north London outfit.

The 110-cap South Korea international has hit the back of the net six times and provided three assists in 25 Premier League appearances this term, which is underwhelming given the 32 goal contributions he offered last season.

And the 30-year-old has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.93 for his displays in the top flight this campaign, ranking him as Conte’s fourth-best-performing player, indicating that he is still an important part of the Spurs squad.

However, there’s no doubt that Son has experienced a disappointing drop-off in productivity since August but the Tottenham star will be hoping he can turn this around and salvage his season following the international break.