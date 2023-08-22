Tottenham Hotspur are “still looking for a number nine” but are not necessarily targeting a Harry Kane replacement at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Brown has also provided his verdict on Ange Postecoglou’s start following Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Manchester United over the weekend, whilst Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor has sung the praises of midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham transfer news – Striker search

Tottenham will feel they are light on centre-forward options at Hotspur Way, following the sale of the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for €100m (£86.4m) earlier this month.

The England captain’s future had always looked uncertain, given he was reluctant to extend his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Richarlison has operated as the central striker option in Postecoglou’s first two games in charge in north London, but is yet to find the back of the net under the Australian head coach.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have begun to explore the possibility of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The one-cap England striker is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s rules on betting but has been discussed internally inside the gates of Hotspur Way, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou could give Richarlison a chance to prove himself in the centre-forward role and believes the Lilywhites will look to sign one attacker instead of two.

And Brown doesn’t “get the sense” that Tottenham are making enquiries for the most coveted strikers on the market but may move if Postecoglou identifies a target he likes.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Tottenham’s search for a striker?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I do think Spurs are still looking for a number nine. I don't think they are in the market for a big-name, out-and-out replacement for Kane. I think they are trying to find goals from other areas. If there is a deal to do for someone the manager likes before the end of the window, I think they will try to do it.

“But I don't get the sense that Spurs are making enquiries about all the available big-name strikers on the market, telling people 'we're spending the Kane money'. I think they're trying to work in a slightly different way.”

Bissouma has been ‘excellent’ at the start of the season

Onto on-pitch matters, and Taylor has been full of praise for Bissouma, who has taken his time to adjust to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Mali international arrived in north London from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for an initial £25m fee, which could rise to £35m in add-ons.

However, the 26-year-old couldn’t nail down a place in Tottenham’s starting XI under the management of Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason last term.

But Postecoglou’s arrival has meant a fresh start for Bissouma, who has played 100% of Premier League minutes for the Lilywhites under the former Celtic boss.

The midfielder was impressive in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, making five tackles and one interception, as per WhoScored.

Taylor has also been impressed by the form of Pape Matar Sarr and summer signing James Maddison, in which Postecoglou’s side have picked up four points from a possible six.

Speaking about Tottenham’s early-season form, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Yves Bissouma has been excellent. He was disappointing last season following his move from Brighton and was a shadow of the player he was on the south coast. But now he's starting to dominate matches. Sarr and Maddison look good. I think Tottenham look good going forward in midfield.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Postecoglou has made an immediate impact

Brown, assessing Postecoglou’s first few weeks in charge of Tottenham, has given a glowing review of the 57-year-old’s early form at Hotspur Way.

The Lilywhites scored just 40 goals in the Premier League last season when removing the 30 strikes provided by Kane.

But Spurs have started the campaign impressively, scoring a double in each of their opening two games, earning a point at Brentford and disposing of Manchester United in the process.

Strikes from Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Sarr display that the goals have been shared around the squad, though Postecoglou would like to see his attacking players contribute more in the final third of the pitch.

Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are yet to find their feet in front of goal this term, hinting there is plenty of room for improvement at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Postecoglou is known as a manager who likes to play on the front foot, as displayed by his free-scoring Celtic side hitting the back of the net on 114 occasions in the Premiership last season, 21 more times than second-placed Rangers.

Despite managing just two matches this season, Brown believes that Postecoglou’s philosophy is already being implemented and is on display for all to see.

The journalist also claims that the squad seem to have bought into the experienced head coach’s philosophy, which will relieve both the hierarchy and fans after Conte’s fractured relationship with the squad eventually led to his dismissal.

“You can certainly see the manager's identity already in that team. So that is full credit to the coach. Sometimes it can take a few weeks for a new manager's ideas to filter through properly and for you to start seeing them on the pitch. But I saw it, and I see an identity from Spurs in both of their games so far.

“You can see what he's trying to do, and the players seem to have bought into it. I think it's early days, and there are still problems to solve and issues that might need tweaking.

“But certainly, they were impressive against Man Utd, and if they can build on that, things look a lot brighter than they did shortly after selling Kane.”