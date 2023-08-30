Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has “been told to find a new club” at Hotspur Way, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge namedrops another player who could leave this summer to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has made a positive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but wants to build a squad in his own mould.

Tottenham transfer news – Latest

After making six additions at Hotspur Way this summer, Tottenham will have to start moving talent out of the door to balance the books and welcome more faces to the club before Friday’s transfer deadline. James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven have joined as Postecoglou hopes to form a new-look Spurs side capable of entertaining while getting positive results.

However, there are several players whose futures are still undecided at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, whom the Lilywhites coach could look to move on. Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that he’s surprised goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains at the club, whilst Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could see their time in north London brought to an end in the next few days.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Serie A outfit Genoa are have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Ndombele on a season-long loan. Spurs are keen for the midfielder to move on by Friday's deadline. The £63m signing is still the Lilywhites' record signing but has failed to nail down a regular spot for the Premier League outfit since his arrival in the summer of 2019. Therefore, it’s no shock that Spurs could be eager to get the £200,000 per-week earner off their books, as both parties aim to move on from the failed transfer.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Bridge said about Tottenham and Ndombele?

Bridge believes that Ndombele’s presence is a “problem” whilst claiming that left-back Sergio Reguilon could leave Tottenham this summer, having recently been of interest to Manchester United.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “Ndombele is a problem. I feel, at the moment, because he was a record signing on big wages. He's been told to find a new club. I think Reguilon will go. I think he's got interest there, not just from Man Utd. But there is interest.”

What next for Tottenham?

The window’s remaining days for Tottenham could be bustling with activity, who could welcome incomings and sanction departures.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT he expects Spurs to sign another defender if Dier leaves the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. Football Insider has claimed that the Lilywhites could step up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that the north London outfit have held talks with Nottingham Forest over signing Brennan Johnson. The Wales international reportedly prefers a move to Spurs over Brentford but will cost somewhere in the region of £50m. Therefore, Tottenham could have a new-look squad come Saturday afternoon’s trip to Burnley, which takes place less than 24 hours after the window’s closure.

In other news, Romano has revealed that Tottenham have contacted Barcelona to negotiate a potential season-long loan deal for Spain winger Ansu Fati, but are joined in their interest by Chelsea.