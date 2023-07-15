Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele’s ears could have “perked up” following Ange Postecoglou’s appointment at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The forgotten Spurs man has struggled with life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since his initial arrival in the summer of 2019.

Tottenham transfer news – Tanguy Ndombele

According to The Evening Standard, Postecoglou has not ruled out the prospect of Ndombele remaining at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the summer transfer market.

The 26-year-old has returned from a loan spell at Napoli, in which he helped the Italian outfit win their first Serie A title since 1990 and could see a reprieve in his Spurs career following the appointment of the Lilywhites’ Australian head coach.

It’s been difficult for the midfielder since arriving in north London for a club-record fee of £63m in July 2019, signing a six-year deal that expires in the summer of 2025.

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach whom he was signed under, was relieved of his duties in the November of that year, whilst Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte could never take to the midfielder.

The seven-cap France international was forced to train with the U23s or on his own during the latter’s time at the club, making it an unsurprising decision to allow the midfielder to move to Napoli on loan last season.

However, Ndombele has been fully involved in the club’s return to pre-season training, earning praise from Postecoglou when questioned about his work rate.

“He’s been working hard in training as they all have because they’ve got no choice! I take things as I see them,” said Postecoglou (via The Evening Standard).

“He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season, and he’s been working well. Within that context, I’m pleased to have him here and part of the group. What that means for the long-term we’ll see. Maybe he won’t want to be part of things.”

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ndombele could be given a “second chance” at Tottenham by Postecoglou.

And Brown believes the midfielder will be given an opportunity but thinks he will have to “pull up trees” to get in the team.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Ndombele?

Speaking about the potential of an Ndombele comeback at Tottenham, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It wouldn't surprise me if he's given a chance at least to do that.

“I certainly think that with a manager who will try and play very attacking football, that might appeal to Ndombele. I'm sure his ears perked up when he heard that. But I think he has to pull up trees to get in that team.

“It'll depend on how serious he is about doing that or whether he's already decided that he just wants to leave Spurs and that it was a mistake to go there in the first place.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Tottenham?

Having already secured the signings of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison and Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario this summer, Postecoglou is keen to bolster his centre-back department.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have reached an agreement to sign Wolfsburg and Netherlands U21 centre-back Micky Van de Veen, with a fee of around £30m being touted.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claimed to GIVEMESPORT that the Lilywhites were close to securing the signature of Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba, hinting that a double swoop could be imminent.

And reporter Ben Jacobs has told GMS that Postecoglou has enquired about the possibility of signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho as he looks to increase his options in the wide forward department.