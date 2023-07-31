Tottenham Hotspur could keep two outcasts at Hotspur Way this summer as they look to rebuild their Premier League careers under Ange Postecoglou, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spurs duo remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with chairman Daniel Levy unable to find a suitable offer for the pair.

Tottenham transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy summer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this transfer window, with Postecoglou securing four permanent additions ahead of his first campaign in charge in north London.

Attacking midfielder James Maddison has arrived from Leicester City, whilst Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario signed as an alternative option for captain Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro have had their loan moves from Juventus and Sporting CP turned into permanent deals, respectively.

In terms of outgoings, Harry Winks has left to join Leicester, whilst Lucas Moura departed Hotspur Way at the end of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Arnaut Danjuma’s loan move from Villarreal wasn’t extended, with the Dutchman joining Premier League rivals Everton during the market, whilst centre-back Clement Lenglet also returns to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso have returned from temporary spells at Napoli and Villarreal, respectively.

According to journalist Ertan Suzgun, Ndombele is the subject of an €8m (£7m) bid from Turkish giants Galatasaray, looking to secure the signature of the former French international.

And Lazio president Claudio Lotito has confirmed that manager Maurizio Sarri has rejected a move for Lo Celso, also being monitored by Serie A champions Napoli.

However, Taylor expects Postecoglou to keep hold of Ndombele and Lo Celso, who earn a combined £270,000 per week, at Tottenham.

What has Taylor said about Ndombele and Lo Celso at Tottenham?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Both of these players need to stay fit. They've had so many problems with injuries that hampers what they can deliver to Tottenham.

“And I do think if they can get something from those players, I think it will be worth more to the club than any £20m transfer fee they would receive from a sale, which isn't going to get Spurs too much more at the moment.

“So, I would keep both players, and it looks like Postecoglou will do that despite interest from elsewhere.

“I know Napoli are in for Lo Celso, and there's interest from Turkey in Ndombele.”

What next for Tottenham this summer?

Tottenham aim to bolster their squad in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window as they attempt to regain their place in European competition.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs could prioritise the signing of Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Wolfsburg and Netherlands U21 defender Micky Van de Ven as Postecoglou looks for reinforcements in his backline.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GMS that the Lilywhites could look to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

However, a deal could hinge on the outcome of the Harry Kane saga.

Speaking of the Spurs talisman, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are open to selling Kane if a suitable offer is lodged before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.