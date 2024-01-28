Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher depends on Spurs' ability to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the 2024 transfer window closes.

Ange Postecoglou's side have already made significant additions to their squad this season and are looking to bolster their midfield further.

Chelsea may be willing to negotiate a deal for Gallagher, but a £50m price tag could make any deal complicated for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Hotspur’s likelihood of signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher depends on whether the club can sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the remaining days of the 2024 winter transfer window, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook hinting the latter could remain at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecolou has bolstered his squad significantly during the current market but is interested in making another addition in the middle of the park before the window’s deadline on 1st February.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a positive 2023/24 Premier League campaign. They are well in the race to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, having missed out on European qualification last term. Gallagher has established himself as a regular at Chelsea this season, and any deal to sign the Blues midfielder is expected to be difficult to complete.

Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher dragging into the window’s final days

Tottenham have enjoyed two productive transfer windows during the 2023/24 season and could yet look to make one more significant addition to their squad. The winter market closes on 1st February, but Postecoglou is looking to bolster his team and increase their chances of securing a place in next term’s Champions League. Spurs have already welcomed RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month but could look to strengthen their midfield department.

According to The Independent, Postecoglou is looking for an all-action engine in the middle of the park that can run at defences and alternate with James Maddison. Chelsea midfielder Gallagher has been identified as the ideal profile that fits that description. The 23-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 18 months, indicating that the west London outfit may have to consider his sale imminently if he is unwilling to agree on a new deal.

The report claims that Chelsea are willing to enter negotiations at the right price. Any fee could be worth up to £50m but is complicated by the fact he is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most trusted players in his Blues squad. Gallagher has also been occasionally handed the captaincy, having covered for the injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell this term.

Any Tottenham deal for the England international could depend on Spurs’ ability to sell Hojbjerg. The 28-year-old could reportedly be sold for £20m this winter, with the midfielder looking for regular game time elsewhere. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently reported that Hojbjerg is still open to a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Juventus have expressed an interest in the Denmark international, though Bayern Munich are not in the race to sign their former midfielder.

Conor Gallagher vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 2023/24 Premier League stats Conor Gallagher Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Appearances 20 5(15) Minutes 1691 821 Goals 0 0 Assists 4 0 Yellow cards 4 3 Red cards 1 0 Shots per game 1.3 0.5 Pass success rate 91.1% 90% Overall rating 7.07 6.35 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 26-01-24

Alex Crook - Hojbjerg is currently set to stay at Tottenham

Crook claims that a Tottenham move for Gallagher could only occur if Hojbjerg is sold this winter. The talkSPORT reporter claims that the Blues have set a £50m price tag on the midfielder, which could make any deal challenging to complete. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“A move for Gallagher could only happen if Hojbjerg goes. I was told a couple of weeks ago that a Gallagher move hinged on whether anyone came in for Hojbjerg, which I don't think they have. There was talk about Atletico, but they’re signing Arthur Vermeeren. At the moment, Hojbjerg will stay, which will have ramifications for Gallagher. As it is, I think Chelsea are still looking for £50m, so it's a difficult one to do.”

Tottenham's upcoming fixtures

Despite already welcoming two new signings to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, chairman Daniel Levy could be set to splash the cash again this season. Spurs have enjoyed a positive start to the season, and more signings will only help keep the feel-good factor around Hotspur Way.

Tottenham return to Premier League action when they host Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 31st January, hoping to close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa. Postecoglou then leads his side to Goodison Park, where they take on Sean Dyche’s Everton on 3rd February, looking to replicate their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in December 2023.