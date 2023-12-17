Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may have to wait until the summer of 2024 to attempt to sign Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor at Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou could look to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park after a spate of injuries and suspensions left his Spurs outfit caught short.

The Lilywhites have also been linked with a move for Manchester City and England international Kalvin Phillips in the new year.

Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor could be one to watch in 2024, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal claim on the star’s future.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed a decent start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. However, he will feel a recent wobble in form has dented an overwhelmingly positive start to the season.

Spurs aim to regain their place in the Champions League next term, having missed out on qualification for any type of continental football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after finishing eighth in the top flight during the 2022/23 season. Postecoglou hopes his Lilywhites side can ride out their current injury crisis ahead of a busy winter schedule.

Tottenham’s interest in Kenneth Taylor

Tottenham’s positive start to the 2023/24 season was largely down to the midfield partnership of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, with James Maddison playing the number ten role ahead of them. The return of Rodrigo Bentancur to action in October meant that Spurs had looked to be in exceptional health in the middle of the park. However, following an injury to the Uruguay international and Sarr and a one-game suspension for Bissouma, Tottenham may need more depth in the position.

Having gone ten games unbeaten to start the season, a wobbly patch of form throughout November and the start of December leaves Tottenham sitting in fifth place, three points behind Manchester City in fourth place, and seven points off league leaders Liverpool. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Spurs have turned their attentions towards the 2024 winter transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are joined by Aston Villa and Newcastle United in their interest in Ajax’s Taylor. Manchester City and Manchester United have already scouted the 21-year-old, who has become a regular feature for the Eredivisie giants during the 2023/24 season. The same report claimed that Taylor would be reluctant to leave Ajax in January, but a move in the summer of 2024 might represent a different story.

Kenneth Taylor - Eredivisie career in numbers (12-12-23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2020-21 3 0 0 0 1 2021-22 13 1 3 0 0 2022-23 32 8 3 4 0 2023-24 16 1 2 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Kenneth Taylor to Tottenham

Jones has indicated that a move for Taylor may be difficult for Tottenham to complete and suggests the saga could run until the summer. The transfer insider has been told that Ajax don’t want the close to £20,000 per-week earner to depart in January, as he is essential for how their season pans out. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham do need a midfielder, but this one might be difficult. If you looked at Ajax in the first part of the season, you’d think people would be ready to jump ship and just get out of there and do whatever they can. However, Ajax have turned a corner in the last few weeks, and they’ve got a new manager who has started to change things there. Taylor’s ever-present in that Ajax side, and he will be essential as to how the season ends up panning out. “The message I've got is that Ajax do not want him leaving in the January transfer window, and it'll have to wait until the summer. Honestly, I don’t think a player of that level will drastically change what Tottenham would be capable of across this season. So, let's wait and see. Other teams are scouting him now, so it might run until the summer.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Kalvin Phillips latest

With a deal with Ajax for Taylor seemingly unlikely to happen during the winter transfer window, Tottenham could turn their attention elsewhere. According to Football Insider, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is prepared to move on from the Etihad Stadium, given his lack of minutes under Pep Guardiola.

The same report claims that Tottenham and Newcastle have a ‘strong interest’ in signing the 28-year-old in January, with West Ham United and Juventus also monitoring the situation. Phillips is keen to move on and play regular football to ensure his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th December) that Tottenham could look to sign a versatile forward in January. With Son set to depart for the Asia Cup with South Korea in the new year, Richarlison is set to remain at the club and operate in a central role.

Tottenham travel to Nottingham Forest on 15th December, hoping to build on their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on the 10th. Spurs then host in-form Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 23rd December before clashes against Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth close out 2023.