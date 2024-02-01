Highlights Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz is currently travelling to Spain to seal a loan move to Sevilla until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz is currently travelling to Spain to seal a loan deal with Sevilla, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge claims that he needs more gametime after recently returning from a knee injury.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou already has many centre-forward options at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and can afford to let the youngster showcase himself on loan.

Veliz en route to Sevilla amid return from injury

In August 2023, Tottenham confirmed the signing of Veliz from Argentine club Rosario Central. However, the South American has struggled with a knee injury during his time at Hotspur Way and hasn’t been afforded many opportunities in Postecoglou’s first team. The Lilywhites are blessed with the attacking talents of Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson, amongst others.

However, on 31st January, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed that Tottenham had received a loan offer from Sevilla to sign Veliz on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Spurs have granted the 20-year-old permission to speak with the reigning Europa League holders as they want to see the youngster gain valuable gametime and develop into a top striker.

Tottenham’s strength in depth in their forward areas will be increased this month when Son returns from Asia Cup duty with South Korea, hinting that Postecoglou had enough options to sanction a Veliz departure.

Alejo Veliz - 2023/24 stats Appearances 8 Minutes 42 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-02-24

Michael Bridge - Veliz loan move should ‘go through today’

Bridge has revealed that he understands that Veliz is travelling to Spain to wrap up a loan deal to sign for Sevilla until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Sky Sports reporter hints that Tottenham are keen for him to get gametime under his belt after a recent knee injury. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“My understanding is that he’s travelling to Spain now to sign a loan deal with Sevilla. I'll be a straight loan with no option or obligation, and he’ll return to Tottenham in the summer. He’s just returned from a knee injury, so they think he needs a bit of gametime. So that’ll be a loan that should go through today.”

Tottenham have already enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window, securing the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and the permanent addition of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin. However, Spurs could continue to make late moves in the market as we head into the window’s final hours.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are ‘very interested’ in a move for Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Spurs have been given a boost in their pursuit of the 17-year-old after Barcelona were ruled out of the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a ‘player of interest’ to Tottenham. The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Unai Emery’s team during the 2023/24 season, having been muscled out of the lineup by Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn.