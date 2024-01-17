Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been active in the 2024 winter transfer window, signing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Spurs have shown an interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher but negotiations over his transfer are not currently happening due to budget constraints.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is still uncertain and could be determined in the final days of the transfer window. The Lilywhites are open to making further signings if the right opportunity arises.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou “really appreciates” Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on potential negotiations at Hotspur Way for the midfielder during the winter window.

Spurs enjoyed a productive market during the 2023 summer transfer window, having backed their new manager with the signings he felt would give them the best chance of success.

The Lilywhites haven’t been afraid to dip into their pockets this month. They have enjoyed a successful start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, finding themselves well in the race to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. Gallagher has established himself as a regular at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino but has generated interest from across the Premier League in recent months.

Tottenham’s busy winter window

Tottenham have been busier than most would have expected in the early stages of the 2024 winter transfer window. With Spurs struggling with a spate of injuries across Postecoglou’s squad, it was imperative that chairman Daniel Levy could provide the funds to improve the squad's core this month.

The Lilywhites opened their transfer business in 2024 by signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on an initial loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Romano has also claimed that Tottenham can sign the Germany international permanently for €17m (close to £15m).

Just days later, Tottenham confirmed their second major signing of January, securing the signature of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m. Spurs have sent right-back Djed Spence to the Serie A outfit on loan until the campaign’s end as part of the terms of the transfer.

However, Tottenham seem unlikely to sign Gallagher this month. According to The Sun, Blues boss Pochettino has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that selling the 23-year-old would be a mistake. The report claims Tottenham won’t give up on acquiring Gallagher’s signature. Postecoglou is looking to sign a midfielder capable of running at defences and alternating with James Maddison, with the Chelsea academy product being the best fit for that role.

But, in positive news for Tottenham, the west London outfit have previously indicated they could be willing to do a deal to sell Gallagher, who has been dubbed as "sensational" by Blues fan and writer Felix Johnston. It’s claimed that a fee of up to £50m could test Chelsea’s resolve, though it’s thought Spurs are unlikely to spend that cash following their winter business. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (16th January) that Tottenham could focus on signing a younger alternative to Gallagher this month, given their heavy spending in January.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.12 78 Successful take-ons 1.14 73 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.64 89 Tackles 2.57 81 Blocks 1.95 96 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 17-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham move for Gallagher could depend on budget

Romano is “unaware” of any direct negotiations between Tottenham and Chelsea for Gallagher's signature at this stage. The transfer expert has hinted that the Blues could demand between £55m-£60m off Spurs for the England international. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham have been interested in Gallagher since August 2023 because Postecoglou really appreciates the player. But I'm unaware of any direct negotiations with Chelsea at this stage. We will see if they will bid or not. But I think it's also about the budget. They have already spent money on Werner’s loan and an important amount on Dragusin. So, it's not easy to go there and pay maybe £55m-£60m on Gallagher now, especially if all the midfielders are staying at the club.”

Having made two essential signings already during the 2024 winter window, the remainder of the month could be spent trying to shuffle players out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Lilywhites have already seen Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, and Ashley Phillips depart on permanent or loan deals.

According to Sky Sports News editor Lyall Thomas, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future is set to go down to the final days of the transfer window. Spurs are relaxed about the situation in the market and aren’t in any rush to make sweeping changes in the middle of the park.

However, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th January) that Tottenham ‘won’t say no’ if the right opportunity comes in the window’s remaining weeks. With Johan Lange including Postecoglou in the recruitment process, Bridge feels that the Australian head coach will have a big say in any deals and that the club won’t avoid any transfers that must be completed imminently.

Tottenham are afforded almost two weeks off following their 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United on 14th January. They return to action when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round on the 26th. Spurs then turn their attentions back to the top flight when they close out January with Brentford's visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 31st.