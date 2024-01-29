Highlights Tottenham Hotspur still have a chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher if they offer "big money" to their London rivals.

Spurs have enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window and may be looking to bolster Ange Postecoglou's midfield options.

Despite interest in Gallagher, any potential deal may not be easy and will depend on the amount of money the Lilywhites are willing to put on the table.

Tottenham Hotspur still have a chance of signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher at Hotspur Way if they offer “big money”, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that no negotiations have taken place over the midfielder since August 2023.

Spurs have enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window but could still be in the market to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s options in the middle of the park heading into the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

The Lilywhites are looking to return to the Champions League. Last term, they failed to qualify for continental football after finishing eighth in the Premier League. Gallagher has established himself as a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Chelsea and has even skippered the team on occasion this term, hinting that he could still have a role to play at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher going to the wire after a busy winter window

Tottenham have already bolstered Postecoglou’s squad significantly during the 2024 winter transfer window and could look to make further additions in the remaining days of the market. Spurs opened their business for the year by acquiring RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Lilywhites also have the option to buy the 27-year-old outright for €17m (close to £15m), with the German international set to compete with Richarlison and Son Heung-min.

Later that week, Tottenham confirmed the signing of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m. The 21-year-old had been courted by Bayern Munich but had given his word to Spurs ahead of a move to the Premier League. Dragusin has signed a six-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2030.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports that Postecoglou wants to sign another midfielder before the winter transfer window closes. Chelsea’s Gallagher has been identified as the perfect player profile. The Australian head coach is looking for an all-action midfielder who can alternate with James Maddison.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that any deal for Gallagher could depend on Tottenham’s ability to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Ligue 1 giants Lyon had been pushing for the 28-year-old’s signature but have been rejected by the Denmark international. Furthermore, Hojbjerg's agent, Lars Halgreen, has told the same journalist that Hojbjerg will remain at Tottenham until the end of the season, having rejected all offers to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.09 78 Successful take-ons 1.18 75 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.59 89 Tackles 2.62 82 Blocks 1.95 97 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham deal for Gallagher will not be easy

Romano believes that any deal for Gallagher to move to Tottenham in the window's final days won’t be easy, given negotiations haven’t occurred since August 2023. The Italian journalist indicates that if Spurs put “big money on the table”, a transfer could be possible. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“If Tottenham go there and put big money on the table, they still have a very good chance to sign Gallagher. It’s not about the timing, but it is about the money. At the moment, Tottenham are not at that stage. Even if we had rumours at the end of December about negotiations between Chelsea and Tottenham for Gallagher, from what I heard, the last contact between the two clubs was in August 2023, when Tottenham tried to make it happen in the final days of the summer window. The two clubs have never spoken again about Gallagher. So, I still think this is not easy for the final days.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Riccardo Calafiori claim

Tottenham’s busy 2024 winter transfer window means they may need to focus on selling players in the remaining days of the market. Spurs’ have made the most of both summer and winter opportunities to add fresh faces to their squad and may feel they have done enough to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 season.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that Tottenham are scouting Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori but are unlikely to move for the defender this winter. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A and is attracting the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs. Given that Tottenham have already splashed out on Dragusin and Micky van de Ven, another swoop for a centre-back seems unlikely before the end of the week.

Postecoglou’s focus returns to the Premier League after Spurs’ 1-0 FA Cup Fourth Round defeat to Manchester City. Tottenham host Brentford on 31st January, hoping to close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa as they chase a place in the Champions League. The Lilywhites will open February with a trip north to Goodison Park on the 3rd to take on Sean Dyche’s relegation-threatened Everton.