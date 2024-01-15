Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could cause uproar at Chelsea if they signed midfielder Conor Gallagher during the 2024 winter transfer window at Hotspur Way.

Spurs see the England midfielder as the ideal 'all-action' star for Ange Postecoglou's side.

The Lilywhites have also been credited with an interest in Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur could cause uproar at Chelsea by signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher during the 2024 winter window, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge considers a potential deal at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has navigated an impressive start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and hopes to continue challenging the division's upper echelons.

The Lilywhites have backed the manager with several signings across the summer and winter transfer windows throughout the season and hope to continue to see progress before the campaign is over. Tottenham have been active across the winter market and may look to bolster their squad further to secure a place in the 2024/25 Champions League.

Tottenham’s long-standing interest in Gallagher

Tottenham’s reported interest in Gallagher is nothing new, having reportedly had everything in place to sign the midfielder at the end of the 2023 summer transfer window. Chelsea opted not to sell the 23-year-old after several impressive performances for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, which encouraged the Argentine head coach to keep him at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher has even captained the Blues on several occasions across the 2023/24 campaign, following frequent injury absences for right-back Reece James.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported that the England international was at the top of Tottenham’s shortlist for the winter market once again, having already secured the £26.7m signing of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin. Spurs have also added a former Chelsea player to their ranks with the signing of centre-forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the season. The Lilywhites can buy the Germany international for €17m (£14.6m) at the end of the initial deal.

A move for Gallagher could be next on Tottenham’s to-do list, with the Chelsea midfielder having entered the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. There is no suggestion that the Blues are actively looking for a sale but may be forced to cash in if the academy product is unwilling to commit his future in west London.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th January) that Tottenham need a ‘very big package’ to sign Gallagher this winter. However, The Sun reports that Gallagher is “unlikely” to leave Chelsea this month, but Spurs will not give up on signing the player.

The Epsom-born star has been seen as the ideal ‘all-action’ midfielder for Postecoglou’s side and could cost up to £50m. Gallagher is said to be ‘enjoying the greater responsibility’ at Chelsea, hinting that he isn’t desperate for a move across the capital.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.18 80 Successful take-ons 1.23 77 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.59 88 Tackles 2.865 89 Blocks 2.05 98 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 15-01-24

Michael Bridge - Tottenham deal for Gallagher could be ‘one for the summer’

Bridge has hinted that a Gallagher move to Tottenham could cause uproar at Chelsea after they have already expressed frustration at Werner’s move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Sky Sports reporter has suggested that a move for the midfielder could be ‘one of the summer’ after the signing of Dragusin. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea fans are already spitting feathers that Werner has gone to Tottenham. It seems to bother them, so I can't imagine how they'd feel if a Chelsea player [Gallagher] went to Spurs in a direct transfer, an England international, and someone has captained them all season. “I think this is a goalpost thing. If they got an indication or an inclination that there would be an opportunity, I'm sure Tottenham would look to explore it. But maybe that might be one for the summer now, given that Spurs have just forked out over £25m in January.”

Having already made two significant additions during the 2024 winter window, Tottenham may feel they’ve already concluded their major incomings for the first market of the year. The signings of Dragusin and Werner will help bolster Postecoglou’s core, but the Lilywhites are still being linked with moves for players across Europe.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham join Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham United in their interest in a summer move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. However, the latter are interested in acquiring the Mexico international’s signature this month, which could cost them between £30m-£40m.

The Eredivisie giants are not keen on losing Gimenez mid-way through the 2023/24 season and feel a better deal could be presented by the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal in the summer.The 22-year-old has scored 21 goals and registered five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions this term. Spurs could add Gimenez to Postecoglou’s squad to complement Werner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Lilywhites look for long-term replacements for Harry Kane.