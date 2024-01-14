Highlights Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence "doesn't have a future" at Hotspur Way after being sent out on loan to Serie A outfit Genoa until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Spence has already spent time in the Championship with Leeds United this term, but was recalled by Spurs earlier in the month.

Ange Postecoglou is looking offload more fringe players this winter, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has reportedly recently seen a loan move to Juventus collapse.

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence “doesn’t have a future” at the club following confirmation of his loan move to Genoa, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides his verdict on the defender at Hotspur Way.

Spence spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign at Championship outfit Leeds United before being recalled earlier in January as Spurs looked to send him elsewhere.

Lilywhite's boss, Ange Postecoglou, hasn’t used the full-back in a competitive game during his tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He had no qualms about allowing him to depart the club for a second time this term. Spence has struggled to break into the Tottenham side since his initial arrival in north London 18 months ago.

Spence’s disappointing spell at Tottenham

At the end of the 2021/22 season, Spence’s career seemed to be on an upward trajectory following a dazzling season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest. On loan from Middlesbrough, the full-back played his part in a Tricky Trees side that went from the bottom of the second-tier to the play-off final, with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town securing the East Midlands outfit’s promotion to the Premier League.

During the 2022 summer transfer window, Spence moved from Boro to Tottenham, with the north London outfit signing the defender on a five-year contract in a deal worth £20m. However, the former England U21 international couldn’t break into Antonio Conte’s side and found himself scraping the barrel for minutes throughout his first season at Hotspur Way.

Spence would have hoped that Postecoglou’s arrival in June 2023 would have afforded the full-back more opportunities to break into the Tottenham lineup. But the Australian head coach decided to use Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal as his right-back options heading into the 2023/24 season, and Spence was swiftly sent out on loan to Leeds United. The opportunity to play regular football will have been welcomed by the 23-year-old, who will feel his progress was halted during his first season in north London.

However, a lateral collateral ligament injury sustained in training in September meant that Spence would miss eight weeks of action in the second tier. JustJoe presenter Joe Wainman described the defender’s setback as a “massive blow” when speaking to GIVEMESPORT in September 2023.

Having made just seven appearances for Leeds, Spence was recalled from his loan by Tottenham and has now been sent to Genoa until the end of the campaign, having been used as a makeweight in the Lilywhites’ deal to sign centre-back Radu Dragusin from the Serie A outfit.

Djed Spence - Tottenham career in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Minutes Premier League 4 0 0 0 3' FA Cup 1 0 0 0 13' Carabao Cup 1 0 0 0 25' Total 6 0 0 0 41' Stats according to Transfermarkt

Michael Bridge - Spence deserves credit for making Genoa move

Bridge has indicated that Spence - described as having "electric pace" by Brian Laws in an article by The Athletic - doesn’t have a future at Tottenham before returning to north London in the summer. The Sky Sports presenter has credited the 6 foot defender for making an effort to “try something else.” Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“Unless things change, Spence doesn't have a future at Tottenham. I think we can say that quite clearly. But, credit him if he's been persuaded to go to Genoa. Many players might want to sit on their backsides, stay in London, and wait until the summer. At least he's making the effort to try something else. It's not easy to go to Genoa. So, I'm sure Spurs wish him all the best, and I think they’ve done well to get this deal.”

Tottenham transfer news on alternative departures

Tottenham have already used the 2024 winter window to their advantage, having secured the signature of Dragusin, alongside the loan capture of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner until the end of the season. However, Spence is unlikely to be the only player Spurs are keen to offload over the next few months, as the Lilywhites will continue to build a squad in Postecoglou’s mould.

Having joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season, Eric Dier will see his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expire this summer. It will likely end a nine-and-a-half-year career in north London as part of a side that reached the 2019 Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed (8th January) that Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move from the Premier League outfit to Juventus has collapsed. The Serie A giants are reported to have baulked at the loan fee demanded by Spurs and will turn their attentions elsewhere.

Following Tottenham’s trip to Manchester United, the Lilywhites host Manchester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round on the 26th, hoping to maintain their impressive home record against Pep Guardiola’s side and progress to the next stage of the competition.