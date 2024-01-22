Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Club Brugge to sign forward Antonio Nusa, with negotiations reaching a verbal stage at Hotspur Way.

Nusa is highly sought after and would be a valuable addition to Ange Postecoglou's Spurs squad as they aim for Champions League qualification ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Lilywhites have already made significant signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, following the additions of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal stage of talks with Club Brugge ahead of a potential deal to sign forward Antonio Nusa, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with the details on present negotiations at Hotspur Way.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been backed heavily across the summer and winter transfer windows of the 2023/24 campaign and could be provided with another excellent addition to his squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites hope to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League but currently sit three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who occupy the final qualification berth. Nusa has garnered attention throughout Europe and would be considered a coup if Tottenham could get a deal for the teenager over the line.

Tottenham hoping to add Nusa after Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin signings

Earlier this month, HLN reported (via Romano) that talks between Tottenham and Club Brugge were taking place for the potential transfer of Nusa. The forward, valued at £25m, isn’t keen on leaving the Belgian outfit mid-way through the season, meaning a deal could be completed now ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Romano then revealed that negotiations for Tottenham to sign Nusa were set to ‘enter into key stages soon’, with a new round of talks scheduled between Spurs and Brugge. The Lilywhites are aware of interest from elsewhere and want to push on with the deal as soon as possible to secure the signature of the 18-year-old, who has been dubbed "insane" by YouTuber Jaco. The Italian journalist would also emphasise that Nusa doesn’t want to leave Brugge, but a deal could be struck ahead of a July move.

Tottenham have already made a significant dent in the winter transfer window, bolstering Postecoglou’s squad with two key additions. Spurs have acquired the signature of RB Leipzig centre-forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The north London outfit have a €17m (close to £15m) option to sign the Germany international permanently. Werner offers cover and competition across the front line, which could prove exceptionally useful while Son Heung-min is on international duty with South Korea at the Asia Cup.

Just days later, Tottenham confirmed the signing of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a £26.7m deal. Bayern Munich had made a late bid to sign the 21-year-old. Still, the Romania international had already given his word ahead of a switch from Serie A to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham’s capture of Nusa, ahead of a potential loan back to Brugge for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, would represent an excellent window of business for Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy.

Antonio Nusa - 2023/24 Jupiler Pro League stats vs current Club Brugge squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.08 5th Goals 3 =5th Assists 2 =5th Shots per game 1.8 =5th Key passes per game 1.1 5th Dribbles per game 2.7 1st Fouled per game 1.1 =1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham have already had ‘two meetings about Nusa’ with Club Brugge

Romano has revealed that Tottenham are speaking to Club Brugge in the same vein as they did with Genoa ahead of their agreement to sign Dragusin. The Italian journalist has hinted Spurs could submit an offer if they’re confident it will get accepted. Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon:

“We're at the contact stage of negotiations for Nusa. Tottenham are speaking to Club Brugge. They have already had two meetings about Nusa. So, the negotiation is ongoing and, at the moment, everything is verbal. It’s similar to what happened with Dragusin before putting in an official bid. Tottenham work like this. They have a verbal conversation with the club, and then the official bid is there as soon as they know the offer will probably be accepted upon some final details.”

Having already conducted two major deals, with a third potentially on the way, Tottenham could shift their focus from incomings to outgoings in the remaining days of the window. Spurs’ head coach Postecoglou will be keen to avoid his squad becoming bloated as they chase down automatic qualification for a place in the 2024/25 season’s Champions League campaign.

According to Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr are interested in signing Tottenham defender Emerson Royal. As per reports, an initial approach has been rejected, with the Brazilian offering Postecoglou cover for Pedro Porro and an alternative option at centre-back behind Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Meanwhile, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed that the Championship club are working on a deal to permanently sign on-loan Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon. The Wales international arrived at Elland Road at the start of the 2023/24 season and has established himself as a regular as the Whites aim to return to the Premier League immediately.

Tottenham return to action on 26th January when they host Manchester City in an FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, looking to secure their passage to the next stage of the competition. Spurs’ attention then turns to Premier League matters when Brentford are the visitors in north London on 31st January.