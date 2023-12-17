Highlights Tottenham Hotspur should strengthen their midfield, centre-back, wide men, and centre-forward departments during the 2024 winter transfer window at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have made an impressive start to the 2023/24 season under coach Ange Postecoglou, but could do with bolstering the depth in their squad to compete with the Premier League's elite teams.

Journalist Paul Brown suggests that midfield is a concern and there may be potential departures, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg likely to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur should look to strengthen their midfield, centre-back, wide men, and centre-forward departments at Hotspur Way during the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the upcoming market.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou will be satisfied with the start he has made to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but could feel that his Lilywhites squad lacks the depth to compete with the elite sides in the Premier League.

Tottenham find themselves embroiled in a race to secure a place in the top four and subsequent qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign. Postecoglou hopes he will be backed in the 2024 winter transfer window to boost his side’s chances of achieving their aims for the current season.

Postecoglou’s start to life at Tottenham

Postecoglou made a dream start to life at Tottenham, having impressed supporters with his free-flowing attacking brand of football and ability to get results. The start of the 2023/24 season proved to be the opposite of the turgid safety-first approach Spurs fans had become accustomed to under the management of Antonio Conte. Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in October saw Postecoglou’s side reach the summit of the Premier League, having remained unbeaten in their first ten matches of the season, winning eight and scoring in every game.

However, the following week’s 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea, which saw the Lilywhites reduced to nine men and sustain lengthy injuries to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, was the catalyst for the Spurs to falter.

Postecoglou’s side followed that battling loss against their London rivals up with a late 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on 11th November, having led up until the first minute of stoppage time. The international break was meant to allow Tottenham to reset, but a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa on their return to action had soured an extremely positive start to the campaign.

However, Spurs’ start to the 2023/24 season has still been overwhelmingly impressive. Son Heung-min has been in goalscoring form, having taken the centre-forward role once occupied by Harry Kane, whilst the form of Maddison, van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie provide the club with plenty of promise. But with the January transfer market opening in just a few weeks, Postecoglou hopes that chairman Daniel Levy will continue to back him as he looks to mould his squad into a coherent unit.

Ange Postecoglou - Premier League managerial record (15-12-23) Matches 17 Wins 10 Draws 3 Losses 4 Goals For 35 Goals Against 23 Manager of the Month awards 3 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Paul Brown on Tottenham

Brown believes that Tottenham “have an issue” in midfield, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg potentially departing Hotspur Way during the winter transfer window. The journalist claims that Postecoglou wants another wide forward, which seems strange given he has plenty of options in those areas. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham have an issue in midfield, and Hojbjerg might also be leaving in January, so you would think that is an area of concern. Postecoglou seems to want another forward who can play in wide areas. They seem to have many of those, so that is a mystery to me. Son has recently been brilliant playing as the striker, but I think the squad lacks an out-and-out centre-forward type. I think Spurs could also do with another top-quality centre-back to come in or put pressure on the top two because they've struggled a little bit when Romero and van de Ven are out.”

Tottenham transfer news, including the future of Richarlison

Tottenham hope to focus on incomings during the 2024 winter transfer window but must consider the future of some members of the squad if suitable offers come along.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th December) that he feels centre-forward Richarlison will likely stick around at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the January market. The journalist also claimed that Spurs want versatility more than anything, with Son jetting off for the Asia Cup with South Korea in the new year.

Meanwhile, 90min claims that Tottenham are weighing up the future of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has become a target for Barcelona. The 27-year-old has recently found opportunities to break into the Spurs side under Postecoglou, scoring a memorable equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Manchester City earlier in December.

However, Lo Celso has often found himself out of favour in his five years in north London, having been sent out on loan to Villarreal for spells during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. The report claims that Postecoglou appreciates the Argentina international’s talent and is happy to see him stay. Still, the club will consider offers to fund alternative signings, such as Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.