Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could target Luton Town centre-back Gabriel Osho as a free transfer target during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Spurs are aiming to secure Champions League qualification, eyeing potential signings like Osho, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Lloyd Kelly.

Osho is also attracting interest from other Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur could consider a move for Luton Town centre-back Gabriel Osho on a free transfer during the 2024 summer transfer window at Hotspur Way, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to bolster his options ahead of the 2024/25 season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with continental football a near certainty in north London.

Tottenham have enjoyed an improved campaign from last term and are battling Aston Villa to secure a place in the Premier League's top four and subsequent qualification to the Champions League. Osho has enjoyed an impressive season at Luton Town and may have piqued the attention of several Premier League outfits.

Tottenham consider Osho alongside Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly

According to GMS sources, Tottenham are considering Osho as a potential option for a summer signing, with Ange Postecoglou looking to bolster his centre-back options. The Lilywhites have already welcomed Micky Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin over the past two transfer markets, but are still looking to add to their depth at the back.

Tottenham are looking towards the free agent market to avoid any concerns over remaining compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly are also options at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the duo set to see their contracts expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osho ranks in the top 4% of centre-backs across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.13) over the last 365 days.

Osho is currently out of action with injury, but has impressed during his time in the Premier League with Luton this term. The Hatters had widely been expected to be cut well adrift at the bottom, but are still battling to remain in the top-flight, albeit with the help of points deductions received by Everton and Nottingham Forest. The 25-year-old has missed the last six top-flight fixtures with a knee setback and hopes to be back imminently to help Rob Edwards' side in their battle against the drop.

Gabriel Osho stats vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Tackles 2.00 84 Interceptions 1.87 95 Blocks 2.19 99 Clearances 4.58 73 Aerial duels won 1.68 32

Tottenham face Premier League competition for Osho's signature

Our sources understand that Tottenham are not the only club considering a move for Osho this summer. Aston Villa and Fulham are also observing the centre-back, whose contract at Luton will expire at the end of the season. Spurs are looking to add another centre-back option to their ranks and ideally want the player to be counted in the homegrown category. Osho would also provide versatility, having stepped into defensive midfield roles in previous seasons.

GMS sources also indicate that Adarabioyo and Kelly are 'genuine candidates', but they are also being tracked by Premier League competitors such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as they prepare to become free agents within a few months. Osho is beginning to emerge as a 'background alternate' to add depth to Postecoglou's options. His impressive performances coupled with his expiring contract this term make him an attractive option for the Australian head coach.

Tottenham are looking to secure a place in the Premier League's top four this term and ensure their qualification for next season's Champions League. Participation in the continent's premier club competition could ensure they are able to attract a higher calibre of player to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBref, correct as of 19-04-24.