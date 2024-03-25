Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have held internal discussions over signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is attracting Premier League interest after improvements in his game over the past two seasons.

Spurs could prioritise the signing of a 'genuine No. 6' to strengthen their midfield department after Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur's issues with injury this term.

Tottenham Hotspur have been “in discussion” over the potential signing of Atalanta’s Ederson, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge analyses the current midfield situation at Hotspur Way.

Spurs are battling to secure their place in the Premier League’s top four and guarantee subsequent qualification for the Champions League during the 2024/25 campaign.

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou has been a breath of fresh air at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and hopes he can secure the club’s return to Europe’s premier club competition. Ederson is enjoying a fantastic season with Atalanta and has attracted Premier League interest in his services.

Tottenham linked with move for Ederson

After a successful first two-thirds of the 2023/24 season, Tottenham find themselves in a position where securing Champions League football is a genuine possibility. Spurs, who finished eighth last term, have been praised for their free-flowing attacking football, which has garnered impressive results under head coach Ange Postecoglou's stewardship. Having already bolstered and revamped their squad after Harry Kane’s departure during the 2023 summer transfer window, Tottenham are considering deals ahead of the upcoming market.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Juventus, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are the frontrunners in the race for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The Serie A outfit value the South American at around €35m (£30m) and will refuse to enter negotiations unless a fee is placed in that region.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Tottenham are ‘certain’ that Ederson would make a telling impact in north London. The Lilywhites are convinced that the 24-year-old could ‘make the grade’ in the Premier League after being monitored by Spurs representatives over the past two seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson ranks in the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for blocks per 90 minutes (1.77) over the last 365 days.

Dramatic improvements in his game have resulted in Tottenham genuinely considering whether to enter negotiations for his services. Our sources also understand that Spurs hold a ‘significant advantage’ over Juventus in talks for Ederson, with the Italian giants prioritising moves for other targets.

Tottenham also have a ‘healthy relationship’ with other key figures who will be ‘pivotal’ in playing a role in any deal, hinting that the Champions League-chasers hold most of the cards in any deal. In February, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are ‘scouting’ Ederson ahead of a potential summer swoop and lauded the midfielder as being "fantastic".

Ederson vs Conor Gallagher - 2023/24 player comparison Ederson (Serie A) Conor Gallagher (Premier League) Appearances 25(2) 26 Minutes 2235 2187 Goals 5 2 Assists 1 5 Yellow cards 8 5 Red cards 0 1 Shots per game 1.1 1.3 Pass success rate 83.8% 90.7% Aerial duels won per game 1 0.7 Man of the Match awards 1 0 Overall rating 6.98 7.05

Michael Bridge - Tottenham could consider signing a ‘genuine No. 6’ in the summer

Bridge has revealed that Tottenham have discussed Ederson ahead of a potential move during the 2024 summer transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter has analysed the situations of Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, who have both suffered injuries this term. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ederson’s a name who's been in discussion at Tottenham. I think it's an area where Spurs will consider adding a genuine No. 6. You see some of their midfielders pushing forward a lot more. They’ve got Bissouma, who is quite inconsistent at times. He's a very, very, very good player on his day, but then maybe he has the odd injury and the odd sending-off, and it takes him quite a while to adapt. Of course, you've got Bentancur’s injury situation. He's back but hasn't hit the heights we know he can do yet. So, that area is something they will look at again in the summer.”

Tottenham interested in Jarrad Branthwaite and Conor Gallagher deals

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham have begun to be linked with several names ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. They plan to build a squad capable of juggling European football and domestic matters during the 2024/25 season.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs are interested in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite alongside Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Toffees reportedly value the 21-year-old, who has earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England side, at more than £60m. Ange Postecoglou has already welcomed Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term, but he may feel that another defensive addition would be beneficial.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Tottenham are preparing to table an early summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Spurs could make an initial offer worth between £30m and £40m for the 24-year-old with less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge. The report says Chelsea are willing to listen to offers to help balance their finances, with the Lilywhites set to drive a hard bargain with a low-ball bid for the England international.

