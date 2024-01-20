Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's chances of signing Kalvin Phillips on loan have taken a blow, as the Manchester City midfielder would prefer a move north.

Phillips, who has struggled for playing time under Pep Guardiola, may be available on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Spurs face significant competition from Newcastle United for the England international's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur’s loan target Kalvin Phillips would be 'absolutely brilliant' if he signed for the club, as journalist Paul Brown considers the impact the Manchester City man could have had at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window so far. Still, Ange Postecoglou wants to sign another midfielder to his squad before the market’s deadline on 1st February.

The Lilywhites hope to push on in the second half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign to return to continental football and secure Champions League action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next term. Phillips has struggled for minutes at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and could be available to sign on loan until the end of the campaign for the ex-Leeds United midfielder to get minutes under his belt.

Tottenham’s reported interest in Kalvin Phillips

Unsurprisingly, Phillips could be on the market in the final weeks of the 2024 winter window, having slipped further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne’s return to fitness means that the 28-year-old now has one more midfielder to overcome before he is handed a runout in Guardiola’s side, with Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes sitting ahead of him in the squad rankings.

Phillips, who arrived in Manchester for an initial £42m from Leeds in the summer of 2022, will be wary that a lack of minutes could hinder his chances of selection for Gareth Southgate’s squad that will travel to Germany for EURO 2024 in June. According to a report from The Northern Echo on 15th January, Tottenham are rivalling Newcastle United for Phillips’ signature on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The article claims that Manchester City are refusing to budge on their demand for a £7m loan fee for the England international.

However, Football.London reports that Tottenham are not currently seeking a deal to sign Phillips. Postecoglou already has Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp regarding options who can play in the No. 6 role.

Therefore, it may make little financial sense for Spurs to invest in a midfield of a similar calibre for the remainder of the campaign. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that Newcastle could be Phillips’ preferred transfer destination this winter.

Meanwhile Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United are also in discussions over a loan move for Phillips, hinting that the midfielder could be open to a move down south.

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.99 92 Passes attempted 86.68 99 Pass completion rate 92.3% 99 Clearances 1.99 89 Aerial duels won 1.66 82 All stats according to FBref, correct as of 18-01-24

Paul Brown - Phillips would be ‘absolutely brilliant’ at Tottenham

Brown feels that Phillps is a “cut above” alternative players that Tottenham have been linked with in the midfield position, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher also grabbing the Lilywhites' attention. However, the journalist understands that the Leeds-born star is keen to move north, somewhere “a little closer to home.” Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Phillips is a cut above anyone I've seen Tottenham linked with. I think he would be absolutely brilliant at Spurs. I think he would thrive there. He could play several roles in that midfield, and I think he'd be excellent. The only issue here is that I understand that Phillips wants to stay in the north, and if he moves, he'd be looking to move to a club a little closer to home. So, it may be that Spurs won't push too hard in the race to sign him. A few clubs are in the running to get Phillips, and they are more likely to get him than Spurs.”

Tottenham have already enjoyed a busy 2024 winter transfer market, strengthening Postecoglou’s core. Spurs have confirmed the arrival of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season and the permanent addition of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has reported that Tottenham are still working on a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Gallagher this winter. A ‘well-placed’ source has told the media outlet that “it’s a complex deal” and that Spurs will have to work hard to get it over the line before the market’s 1st February deadline.

Earlier in January, The Independent reported that Postecoglou hoped to sign an all-action midfielder who could run at defences and alternate with James Maddison. Gallagher has been identified as the best-placed player that suits that profile, though any deal could cost up to £50m. However, after reportedly spending over £230m on ten new signings across the 2023 summer market and 2024 winter window, Tottenham may have to allow some departures from Hotspur Way before making more marquee additions.