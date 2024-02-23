Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto during the 2024 summer transfer window at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have transformed into a youthful, attacking side vying for a top-four Premier League finish under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham may face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for Neto, with Wolves valuing him at a club-record income of £80m.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be one of the clubs in the market for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto’s signature during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs admits he can see a space in the squad for the speedster at Hotspur Way.

Chairman Daniel Levy has backed Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou across his two transfer windows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will hope for more this summer.

The Lilywhites are enjoying an exciting 2023/24 season and hope to secure their place in the next Champions League campaign, having missed out on European football last term. Neto has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, only increasing the amount of suitors for his services amongst the top-flight’s biggest clubs.

Neto’s incredible 2023/24 season amid Tottenham’s Champions League race

Postecoglou’s appointment at Tottenham in the summer of 2023 has transformed Spurs from a stale side on the decline into a youthful outfit looking to play on the front foot. The Australian head coach’s all-out-attack philosophy has got fans off their seats at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It provides a welcome change from Antonio Conte’s safety-first approach.

The signing of talents such as Micky van de Ven, alongside Postecoglou’s ability to get the best out of players such as Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie, has fired the Lilywhites into Champions League qualification contention. Spurs will likely contend with Aston Villa and Manchester United to sew up a fourth-placed Premier League finish, ensuring their place in the continent’s premier club competition next term.

Champions League football would make Tottenham more attractive to potential suitors in the transfer market, including Wolves star Neto. According to a report from The Standard, both Arsenal and Tottenham are eyeing a summer swoop for Neto, whilst Liverpool also admire the 23-year-old. Neto, who has “blistering pace”, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor, still has three years remaining on his contract at Molineux, putting Wolves in a strong negotiating position.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein (via Talking Wolves) has revealed that Wanderers will demand a club-record income of £80m to sell the Portugal international this summer. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently hinted that keeping Neto will be very difficult for Wolves this summer, despite head coach Gary O’Neil suggesting the club aren’t under pressure to sanction a sale. Tottenham could add Neto to their squad, with Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Timo Werner capable of playing the centre-forward role.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.13 2nd Goals 2 =4th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.3 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.9 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-02-24

Ben Jacobs - There could be space in Neto’s position at Tottenham

Jacobs has hinted that Tottenham could have space in their squad to sign Neto at Hotspur Way this summer. However, the journalist thinks there is a £10m-£15m discrepancy in valuations of the winger between suitors and Wolves. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Even though they haven't technically replaced Harry Kane, if they use Son or Richarlison to lead the line, and Timo Werner does stay permanently, maybe there is space in that Neto position. So, I think that it is likely that Tottenham will be there and will rekindle that interest. But I also think there's a £10m to £15m gulf between how suitors value Neto compared to the number Wolves want now.”

Tottenham transfer news, including claim on Timo Werner’s future

Tottenham enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window, giving themselves the best chance of securing Champions League football at the end of the 2023/24 season. The priority of Spurs will be ensuring their place in Europe’s premier club competition to attract the world’s biggest stars.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (22nd February) that Tottenham are unlikely to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner permanently when his loan deal at Hotspur Way concludes at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Lilywhites can buy the 27-year-old outright for £15m, but Jones feels they are unlikely to activate that clause.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been linked to a move for former right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. Graeme Bailey of HITC recently told The Spurs News that a deal for the 26-year-old should not be ruled out. Tottenham are thought to have put a £30m buy-back clause in Walker-Peters’ contract following his move to St. Mary’s, while the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United had been credited with an interest last summer.

Postecoglou’s side return to Premier League action when they host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 2nd March. The Lilywhites then face their biggest game of the season when they head to fellow Champions League contenders Aston Villa on 10th March.