Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ presence at Hotspur Way is surprising after seemingly being destined for a move away from the club, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the future of three more players before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to build on the positive start his Lilywhites side have made to the Premier League season.

Tottenham transfer news – Departures

With Lloris having missed Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia and being dropped for new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, it’s surprising that the £100,000 per-week earner hasn’t been sold in the final year of his contract. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has pushed the club to sign the one-time World Cup winner this summer. However, the Serie A outfit aren’t interested in replacing current stopper Rui Patricio.

On further outgoings, centre-back Eric Dier is among several players whom Tottenham are desperate to offload, according to the MailOnline. However, the 29-year-old would prefer to see out his contract at Hotspur Way and leave as a free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has claimed on the Last Word on Spurs podcast that defender Japhet Tanganga has caught the eye of Everton, Luton Town and Inter during the current transfer window. And The Telegraph has claimed that Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the window slams shut on Friday.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Bridge said about Tottenham and Lloris?

Bridge believes that Lloris, Dier, Tanganga and Hojbjerg could all find moves for themselves out of Tottenham, hinting that the quartet, valued at £63m by Transfermarkt, could be on their way out of the door before Friday.

Speaking about potential Spurs departures, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “Lloris is a surprise. I'm surprised he's still there. He didn't go on Tottenham's tour of Asia. I thought he might have sorted himself out by now, so that's a surprise to me.

“Dier, I think he's 50/50. I think, again, clubs will come in for him maybe later on in the window. He wants to stay, but it's not doing his chances of having faint hopes of the Euros any favours when he's not in the squad. So, we'll have to wait and see on that one.

“I imagine Tanganga might get a loan out somewhere. I know there's been interest from Luton and Serie A. Hojbjerg, we’ll wait and see.

“So, I think, eventually, they will get these players out. They’re good players and big names. I just feel that with this window, clubs always wait until the very end because they know these players are available. So, we'll wait and see, but I think Spurs should be able to get four or five of them out.”

What next for Tottenham?

Tottenham hope to keep up the good form that Postecoglou’s arrival has brought them in the early stages of the new Premier League season.

Spurs travel to Burnley on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the summer window’s closure, and will fancy themselves to cause the newly-promoted outfit problems. Sheffield United then visit Hotspur Way after the season’s first international break, in what represents an opportunity to accumulate a healthy tally of points in the early weeks of the campaign. Postecoglou’s biggest test so far comes the following weekend, when the Lilywhites travel to fierce rivals Arsenal, hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.