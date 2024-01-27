Highlights Tottenham Hotspur need to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in order to make room for an important midfielder at Hotspur Way during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Spurs have already made smart and timely moves in the transfer market and are pleased with Ange Postecoglou's current squad.

Negotiations with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher have not yet begun, and signing him could be a difficult and expensive deal.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to look for a midfield “opportunity” during the 2024 winter window if they don’t sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively concludes to GIVEMESPORT that any more marquee additions could be complicated without sales at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou already has a wealth of options in the middle of the park but could look further to bolster his squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month.

The Lilywhites have been incredibly active in the transfer windows across the 2023/24 season and look to have concluded their primary business unless they sanction several sales in the remaining days of the market. Hojbjerg has often been used as a substitute by Postecoglou this term, and he could explore a move elsewhere as he tries to re-establish himself as a regular.

Tottenham could consider Hojbjerg sale as midfield targets gather

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy 2024 winter transfer market, having already bolstered their options in the core of Postecoglou’s squad. The Lilywhites opened their business for the new year by welcoming RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season and have the option to buy him outright for €17m (close to £15m). Later that week, Tottenham also acquired the signature of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported that Postecoglou wants to sign an all-action midfielder who can run at defences and alternate with James Maddison. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been identified as the ideal player to fit that profile, but negotiations with the Blues could prove difficult.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will likely only consider talks if they receive a bid of up to £50m. Meanwhile, Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that Tottenham are ‘one of many clubs’ scouting Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

However, any marquee midfield addition is unlikely to go through without the sale of Hojbjerg, who is reportedly valued at £20m. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Hojbjerg is still open to leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this winter. Juventus remain wary of the 28-year-old’s situation, though Bayern Munich are not currently in the race to sign their former player.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 20 0 0 3 0 Total 238 12 16 41 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 25-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham could sign ‘important midfielder’ with Hojbjerg sale

Romano has indicated that a signing in the vein of Ederson or Gallagher could be possible if Tottenham sell Hojbjerg for a decent fee this winter. The Italian journalist insists that Spurs are happy with their transfer activity regardless of what happens in the remaining days of the market. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think it will be easy to go for this level of player [Ederson or Gallagher]. So, Tottenham must find a solution for Hojbjerg and other players; in that case, they can sign an important midfielder. Otherwise, they can look for an opportunity, but it's not guaranteed. “Tottenham are pleased with what they’ve done in the market because their moves were very smart and executed at the right time. So, now it's time to look at the market for an opportunity. If something comes along, Tottenham will be ready. Otherwise, they're pleased with the squad they have. “At the moment, they've still not approached Chelsea for Gallagher. So, there is no direct conversation, and it remains an expensive deal for the winter transfer window. It won’t be easy at all.”

Having enjoyed a more productive 2024 winter transfer window than most, Tottenham could be prepared to draw a line under their business this month. Spurs are reportedly in talks with Club Brugge over a deal to sign forward Antonio Nusa, but he would likely arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports that Barcelona have spoken to Tottenham about possibly signing Giovani Lo Celso. The Lilywhites have rejected the prospect of the South American leaving for the Nou Camp after the club’s hierarchy felt they had only received low-ball offers from the Catalan giants.

The terms of the loan and the structure of wages were too far apart from what Tottenham desired, which ultimately led to the collapse of any deal at the early stages of negotiations. At the same time, Lo Celso is enjoying his football under Postecoglou and has been told by the Australian head coach how much he will likely play.

Tottenham return to Premier League action when they welcome Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 31st January. They hope to close the gap on the top four and secure a place in the 2024/25 season’s Champions League.