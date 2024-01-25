Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are open to selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the 2024 winter transfer window but would prefer a permanent departure or loan with an obligation to buy.

Hojbjerg has often been used as a substitute by Ange Postecoglou at Hotspur Way across the 2023/24 season and could look to become a first team regular elsehwere.

Spurs want to secure a significant transfer fee for Hojbjerg, as the Lilywhites consider a move for Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa.

Tottenham Hotspur are open to selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the conclusion of the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the club are reluctant to sanction a straight loan deal at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has been backed in his first two transfer windows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but could look towards potential outgoings in the remaining days of the market.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a decent 2023/24 Premier League campaign. They are in the race to secure their place in the Champions League, having missed out on any European qualification last term. Hojbjerg has been a valuable option for Tottenham over the past few seasons, but he could find opportunities limited, and a move away from north London could be on the cards.

Hojbjerg gaining interest from across Europe

Postecoglou will have enjoyed his start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has instilled a new-found energy and belief in the fanbase heading into the second half of the season. However, one player who may feel that his time at Hotspur Way is reaching its conclusion is Hojbjerg.

Spurs prefer a midfield partnership of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who play behind James Maddison in an attacking role. Hojberg has often acted as a substitute and been brought on late in games to try and see results through.

Unsurprisingly, reports in November 2023 circulated that the 28-year-old could be set for a Tottenham exit. According to Corriere dello Sport (via TEAMtalk), Manchester United and Juventus were battling for Hojbjerg’s signature, valued at £26m by the Lilywhites. However, reports of a switch to the European giants died when the winter transfer window opened on 1st January.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently claimed (21st January) that Hojbjerg is ‘still open’ regarding finding a ‘new challenge’ this winter. The Denmark international played 90 minutes in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Man Utd on 14th January but hopes to secure regular football elsewhere. Juventus are reportedly still interested in Hojbjerg, though Bayern Munich are not involved.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that Tottenham are looking for a midfielder in case Hojbjerg leaves Hotspur Way.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 20 0 0 3 0 Total 238 12 16 41 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 23-01-24

Fabrizio Romano – Tottenham ‘want important money’ for Hojbjerg

Romano claims that Tottenham don’t want to sell Hojbjerg for cheap and are reluctant to accept a straight loan deal, with an obligation or permanent transfer being their preferred options. The Italian journalist also claims that the midfielder wants to become an important player elsewhere. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“The plan for Tottenham has always been the same. Hojberg’s situation is strange because Tottenham have always been clear in both the summer transfer window and winter market that they are quite open to letting him go because they know the player wants to try a new opportunity. This is the reality. “Hojbjerg would like to have a new club and a chance elsewhere where he can be an important player. Tottenham want a permanent transfer and want important money for Hojbjerg. So, it could be a loan with an obligation to buy, it could be a permanent deal, but they don't want to accept a straight loan for an important player like Hojbjerg.”

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy 2024 winter transfer window and could look to secure one final incoming before the market shuts on 1st February. Spurs have acquired Timo Werner's signature on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season and have a €17m (close to £15m) option to buy the 27-year-old outright.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have also signed Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m. The 21-year-old Romania international has signed a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2030.

Meanwhile, Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that Spurs have engaged in ‘two meetings’ with Club Brugge over the prospect of signing forward Antonio Nusa. Earlier in January, HLN (via Romano) stated that talks between the clubs were ongoing, though the 18-year-old wasn’t keen on a mid-season switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham could look to sign Nusa before the end of the 2024 winter window, ahead of an arrival in north London in July.

Postecoglou continues to build an exciting young squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and hopes Spurs can overcome the three-point gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa and secure their place in next season’s Champions League.