Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are "worth keeping an eye on" in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto this summer.

Spurs face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool, with Wolves demanding a club-record income for the 23-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou's fast-paced football style makes Spurs a good fit for Neto, and a more likely destination than Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur are "worth keeping an eye on" in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto at Hotspur Way during the 2024 summer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou will look to bolster his squad with the Lilywhites looking sure to secure European football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham will hope that they can secure a top-four Premier League finish and with it a spot in the Champions League next term, attracting a higher quality of player to north London ahead of what they hope will be another busy transfer window. Neto is enjoying an impressive season at Wolves and has been one of the standout players for Gary O'Neil's side this summer, attracting interest from some of the Premier League's top sides.

Tottenham could move for Neto this summer

Spurs will face Premier League competition for his signature

According to a report in The Standard, Tottenham, alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, are monitoring Neto's situation at Wolves as the the West Midlands outfit set their stance ahead of a potential sale during the 2024 summer transfer window. The outlet claims that Wanderers will demand a club-record income of at least £60m, as they aim to get the best possible value out of a deal for the 23-year-old.

Tottenham will have their work cut out to sign Neto if Arsenal and Liverpool are also considering a move for the winger, who has more than three years remaining on his current contract at Molineux. The Athletic's David Ornstein (via Talking Wolves) has revealed that Wolves are demanding around £80m to allow Neto to leave the Black Country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neto currently ranks joint-fourth in the Premier League's assist charts for the 2023/24 season (nine), despite missing almost two months of action with a hamstring injury.

Speaking in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano has revealed that "someone" at Tottenham feels they need a new winger, with Neto potentially being a "fantastic solution." The club also believe that the Portugal international could be the ideal player to fit Postecoglou's system at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Tottenham are worth keeping an eye on too, because someone at the club believes that they need a new winger in the summer, so Pedro Neto could be a fantastic solution. He knows the league very well so this could be an important factor but also they believe that he could be a good player for the idea of football wanted by Angel Postecoglou. "So I think these two clubs [Arsenal and Tottenham] will be interested in Pedro Neto, and I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool - let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have."

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 2 =5th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.2 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th

Tottenham more likely to sign Neto than Man Utd

Hotspur Way could be a favoured destination ahead of Old Trafford

Given Postecoglou's desire for quick-paced attacking football, it's no surprise that Tottenham find themselves linked with a move for a player such as Neto.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th February) that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for the winger than Manchester United. The north London duo both have a historical interest in Neto, and could look to make a move for the ex-Braga man this summer.

Tottenham's current focus will be on securing their place in the Premier League's top four and consequently secure a place in the Champions League as a result. Playing in Europe's premier continental competition will be key in attracting players of Neto's quality to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All stats according to the Premier League's official website and WhoScored, correct as of 29-02-24.