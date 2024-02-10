Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is likely to leave Hotspur Way in the 2024 summer transfer window as he seeks regular gametime elsewhere.

Hojbjerg has struggled to nail down starting role under Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou and has often been used as a substitute.

Several big clubs have shown an interest in Hojbjerg, but Tottenham are looking for a permanent deal rather than a loan. However, his price may drop in the summer, increasing the likelihood of a move.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is “almost certain” to leave Hotspur Way during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Paul Brown suggests the midfielder is “willing” to move on.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having been backed throughout the two transfer windows across the 2023/24 campaign.

The Lilywhites are gunning for qualification for next season’s Champions League as they look to bring European football back to the club, having missed out following an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last term. Hojbjerg has struggled for regular gametime under Postecoglou and could seek an exit from Hotspur Way as we head towards the summer transfer window.

Hojbjerg linked with Tottenham departure

Tottenham have enjoyed a season competing at the top of the Premier League across the 2023/24 campaign, with Postecoglou’s appointment bringing a feel-good factor to the club. However, Hojbjerg has been one of the few players not to benefit from the Australian head coach’s arrival, having often been used as a substitute in the top flight.

The 28-year-old has struggled to break into the side ahead of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, usually having to settle for being brought on late in the day. In December 2023, Football Insider reported that Hojbjerg had been free to leave Tottenham during the 2024 winter transfer window for around £20m if the club could find a replacement.

Towards the later stages of the market, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported that the Denmark international was still looking for a move elsewhere amid reported interest from Juventus. However, the same journalist claimed the following week that Hojbjerg had decided to remain at Tottenham following further talks with the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had told GIVEMESPORT (25th January) that Spurs had been open to selling the midfielder in January. However, Hojbjerg, dubbed “sensational” by journalist Sebastian Stafford-Bloor, would remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the Lilywhites failed to secure the signature of a replacement in the final days of the market.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 25 0 0 3 0 Total 238 12 16 41 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 09-02-24

Paul Brown - Hojbjerg may want to leave Tottenham and play ‘week-to-week’

Brown claims that Hojbjerg will likely leave Tottenham during the 2024 summer transfer window, with the midfielder looking for regular gametime. The journalist has reported that “three or four” big clubs have been “sniffing around” his signature. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Hojbjerg is almost certain to leave Tottenham in the summer. He's been available for the right price in the last two windows. He is willing to move on if a new challenge arises. He is not the first choice in his position, and at this stage of his career, I think he wants to be playing somewhere where he can start week-to-week. “Three or four massive clubs have been sniffing around him for the last few months, and I think he would jump at the chance to join. None of them were willing to do a permanent deal for the kind of money that Spurs wanted. They were looking at loans primarily, which is not of interest to Tottenham. But I think in the summer that might change. His price will drop slightly because his contract has less time to run, and I think he will likely leave.”

