Highlights

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Spurs have a backup list of other centre-back targets in case the Dragusin deal falls through.

Ange Postecoglou's side have also reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, with an option to buy the forward permanently included in the deal.

Tottenham Hotspur have a “reserve list” of centre-back targets should they fail to secure the signing of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin during the 2024 winter window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest internal transfer update from Hotspur Way.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou hopes to strengthen his backline following a recent spate of injuries in his Lilywhites squad, which has left him short of options in defence.

Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of Dragusin once they reach an agreement with Genoa and hope to announce his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January. However, Postecoglou will hope his scouting network are prepared for all circumstances, with a deal to sign the Serie A centre-back not completed as of yet.

Tottenham hoping to secure Dragusin deal this week

It is no surprise that Tottenham are in the market to sign another centre-back at Hotspur Way after an injury crisis has left Postecoglou’s squad badly exposed in the Premier League. As of 8th January 2024, Spurs currently have Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies on the treatment table. Meanwhile, Micky van de Ven is yet to make his return from a hamstring injury suffered in November’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, though he was present on the substitutes bench for the Lilywhites’ 1-0 FA Cup Third Round victory over Burnley on 5th January.

According to the MailOnline, Tottenham are pushing to complete the signing of Dragusin, with the Lilywhites understood to have made a verbal £21m offer to sign the Romania international. However, Genoa reportedly want a fee worth closer to £26m to sell Dragusin, with the 21-year-old hoping to join the Premier League outfit by the end of the week commencing 8th January 2024.

Dragusin only joined Genoa on a permanent deal during the 2023 summer transfer window, having spent the previous campaign with the club on a season-long loan from Juventus. However, it has taken just months for the Premier League vultures to swirl around the defender, with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the cards before the winter market’s closure on 1st February. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (3rd January) that Spurs are ‘cautiously optimistic’ of securing Dragusin’s signature by the end of the window.

Radu Dragusin - Serie A stats 2023/24 Appearances 19 Minutes 1,710 Tackles per game 0.8 Interceptions per game 1.1 Fouls per game 0.7 Offsides won per game 0.5 Clearances per game 4.6 Dribbled past per game 0.1 Blocks per game 0.6 Overall rating 6.75 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 08-01-24

Crook believes that Dragusin is the “most likely” first arrival of the winter window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and expects a deal to be completed. However, the talkSPORT reporter insists that Spurs have a backup list of centre-backs should a move for the Genoa star collapse. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“I would say Dragusin is the most likely first arrival of the window at Tottenham, but it's quite similar to the summer when they had a few defenders in their sights. Ultimately, they went for van de Ven because he was the most attainable. So, it's interesting that Napoli are now credited with an interest in Dragusin. Is that a genuine interest, or is it just to get Tottenham to get their act together? There's still a gap in the valuation between what they want to pay and what Genoa are asking for. But I have been told they've got a reserve list, if you like, with other centre-backs on it.”

The 2024 winter transfer window is now upon us, and Postecoglou hopes chairman Daniel Levy will back him to build on a solid start to life in the dugout in north London.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Spurs can buy the former Chelsea attacker at the end of the deal, though this is not mandatory. Werner’s signing is seen as a necessity, given Son Heung-min’s departure for the Asia Cup on international duty with South Korea.

However, The Daily Mirror reports that Tottenham are not expected to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this winter. The Blues value the England international at up to £60m, though a £50m bid could give the Blues ‘something to think about.’ Spurs are ‘firm admirers’ of Gallagher but aren’t expected to match that figure and could turn their attentions elsewhere for the remainder of the winter transfer window.

Tottenham return to Premier League action when they travel to Manchester United on 14th January, hoping to secure a repeat of their 2-0 success in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. Spurs’ final league fixture of the month comes on 31st January when they host struggling Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.