Spurs have made several defensive signings to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's squad, including Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.

The Lilywhites may not be actively pursuing another centre-back signing, but are still linked with other players in different positions, such as Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur-linked centre-back target Riccardo Calafiori is being scouted by “many European clubs”, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that the defender will not leave Bologna during the 2024 winter window.

Spurs have been productive during the current market as they look to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad in the hope of making a return to the Champions League for the 2024/25 season.

The Lilywhites enjoyed a positive start to the campaign and hope that the new signings sanctioned by chairman Daniel Levy can power the club back into the upper echelons of European football. Calafiori is enjoying a fantastic season at Bologna and could be on the radar of some of the continent’s top clubs heading into the 2024 summer transfer window.

Tottenham’s centre-back signings amid Calafiori rumours

Tottenham have welcomed several new defensive reinforcements to Hotspur Way across the 2023/24 season, significantly improving the side’s depth of personnel. Spurs secured the signature of Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven in a £43m deal during the summer of 2023. The 22-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with Cristian Romero in Postecoglou’s backline, which was imperative to the Lilywhites’ remarkable early-season form.

Tottenham also acquired the signature of highly-rated Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips, who has been loaned to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

This winter, the north London outfit completed the signing of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m. The 21-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2030 and hopes to establish himself in Postecoglou’s side.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim that Tottenham have enquired with Bologna about possibly signing Calafiori. With Spurs already having a trio of first-team players available at centre-back, the Serie A talent, described as a "brilliant little player" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, would have to bide his time to break into the side. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (21st January) that Calafiori’s profile would fit the signing Tottenham would be looking to make.

Riccardo Calafiori vs Radu Dragusin - Serie A 2023/24 stats Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna) Radu Dragusin (Genoa) Appearances 15(2) 19 Minutes 1375 1710 Tackles per game 1.5 0.8 Interceptions per game 1.9 1.1 Fouls per game 1.4 0.7 Clearances per game 2.4 4.6 Blocks per game 0.6 0.6 Own Goals 1 0 Overall rating 6.74 6.75 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 25-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham may not be looking for something ‘imminent’ at centre-back

Romano says that Tottenham are linked with several centre-backs but is unaware of imminent negotiations. The Italian journalist also claims that Calafiori will not leave Bologna this winter. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“There are many Tottenham links to centre-backs, but at the moment, I'm honestly unaware of anything imminent. I think they're pleased with Dragusin. Van de Ven is back, and Romero is in good condition. I don't think they are looking for something imminent in that position. If there’s an opportunity, we know Tottenham are always ready, but I'm unaware of anything imminent. “Calafiori is not leaving Bologna in the winter transfer window for sure. He’s a player being scouted by many European clubs and is doing fantastic at Bologna this season. But it's not something that is happening right now.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Ko Itakura claim

Given their busy business across the summer and winter windows of the 2023/24 season, Tottenham could draw a line under their incomings this month and prepare for the summer. Like many other top-flight outfits, Spurs will be keen to avoid a scrape with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and ensure they don’t face any sanctions next term.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (24th January) that Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura is on Tottenham’s radar. The transfer expert also reveals that the 26-year-old, once on Manchester City's books, has been on Postecoglou’s shortlist since the Australian head coach was in charge of Celtic.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The Independent revealed that Tottenham are interested in signing an all-action midfielder who can alternate with James Maddison. The same report claims that Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has been identified as the ideal player who would fit that profile.

However, the 23-year-old has skippered the Blues several times this term, and Mauricio Pochettino would be reluctant to sell him this month. Tottenham would have to submit a bid of around £50m to make Chelsea consider a sale in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Spurs have ultimately enjoyed another successful market and hope that Levy’s spending will continue to prove effective as they aim to return to the Champions League.