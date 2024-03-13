Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's option to sign Timo Werner permanently for €17m (£15m) at Hotspur Way is seen as a 'no-brainer'.

Spurs could benefit from the 27-year-old's experience, should they secure Champions League qualification.

The Lilywhites sit behind Aston Villa as they look to sneak into the Premier League's top-four, but recently triumphed 4-0 in a victory at Villa Park.

Tottenham Hotspur’s option to sign loanee Timo Werner permanently is a “no-brainer” at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones explains the importance of his Champions League experience.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to guide his team to qualification for Europe’s most coveted club competition by finishing in the top four of the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

The Lilywhites sit just behind Aston Villa in the race to ensure their place in the Champions League, but a 4-0 win at Villa Park on 10th March changed the dynamic of the race for fourth place. Werner arrived at Tottenham during the 2024 winter transfer window and is starting to make his impression on Postecoglou’s side after a difficult return to English football.

Werner’s start to life at Tottenham

Tottenham recently used the winter transfer window to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. Spurs have been productive in front of goal this term, with Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison providing an added threat in the final third. However, Son’s departure to the Asia Cup and injury issues across the frontline meant that Tottenham had to dip into the market in January to increase the depth of their squad.

Chairman Daniel Levy and Postecoglou settled on the arrival of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, known in England for his relatively uninspiring stint with Chelsea between 2020 and 2022. The Lilywhites confirmed the arrival of the 27-year-old at the start of January, having signed him on loan until the end of the season and holding the option to buy him outright for €17m (around £15m).

Werner registered two assists in his first two Premier League appearances for Tottenham but failed to contribute a goal in his subsequent three top-flight appearances. However, on 2nd March, the Germany international bagged his first Spurs goal in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace before repeating the feat in their 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Werner's 2.4 shots per game in the Premier League this season rank as the third highest in Postecoglou's squad.

Mainly operating on the left wing, Werner has provided useful depth for Postecoglou’s front line and could become a permanent fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GIVEMESPORT sources have recently revealed (12th March) that Tottenham are in line to activate their option to sign the Stuttgart-born star permanently this summer.

Timo Werner - compared to European attacking midfielders/wingers (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.31 74 Non-penalty xG 0.43 97 Shots total 3.06 90 npXG +xAG 0.59 89 Progressive carries 5.07 83 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.44 90 Progressive passes received 10.88 88

Dean Jones - £15m is a ‘steal’ for Werner’s services at Tottenham

Jones feels it’s hard to see any other decision other than for Werner to remain at Tottenham permanently. The journalist thinks Spurs’ potential qualification for the Champions League, a competition the forward won with Chelsea in 2021, will require experienced heads. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s hard to see any other decision other than for Werner to remain at Spurs after this season. His option is £15m, and that’s a steal when you consider the quality and experience he can bring to the squad. If Spurs qualify for the Champions League, they will need a few heads in that team who know what it takes to manage games and situations. Werner has played over 40 games at that level. When you think that Spurs will need to balance out the squad more next season by playing domestically and in Europe and that you can have a player like this for just £15m, it feels like a no-brainer.”

Tottenham have enjoyed two productive transfer windows across the 2023/24 season and may have to build on their business should they pip Aston Villa to Champions League qualification this term. Spurs will also look to keep hold of their best players after already selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th March) that Son Heung-min could be a target for Saudi Pro League clubs during 2024 and potentially 2025. The former CBS reporter claims that the 31-year-old will have a ‘decision to make’ about whether to stay at Spurs or make a big money move to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has reported that Tottenham have joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. The report claims that sources feel that “almost every club in the big six” are keen on the 24-year-old, who is expected to depart Molineux at the end of the 2023/24 season. Wolves will look for bids of around £60m for Neto, who arrived in the Black Country from Braga in the summer of 2019.

All stats courtesy of FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 13-03-24.