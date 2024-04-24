Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may test the waters with a £45m offer for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The Bees currently value the 28-year-old at £60m, who has just over one year remaining on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chelsea remain the favourites in the race to secure Toney's signature, with Newcastle United and West Ham United also monitoring developments.

Tottenham Hotspur could 'test the water' with a £45m offer for Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Spurs are looking to bolster their squad as they prepare for a return to European football during the 2024/25 season, with a place in the Europa League the minimum requirement at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou has revitalised the Lilywhites following a tumultuous spell under Antonio Conte and is hoping to continue seeing his side progress into next term. Toney has recently returned from an eight-month ban for breaking rules on gambling, but could be set for a big move this summer.

Tottenham Could Move for Toney This Summer

According to GMS sources, Tottenham could move for Ivan Toney this summer, if there is a lack of competition for his signature. Spurs are still looking to find an out-and-out replacement for the club's all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane, who was sold to Bayern Munich during the 2023 summer transfer window.

In January, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham were one of several clubs considering a move for Toney, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Sky Sports claimed that Brentford would demand £100m to sell the 28-year-old during the winter transfer window, but the centre-forward would remain at the Gtech Community Stadium beyond the market's closure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toney has scored 164 goals and registered 57 assists in 405 senior career appearances.

However, with less than 18 months remaining on Toney's contract with the Bees, their valuation is likely to have decreased. Our sources indicate that Tottenham are unwilling to meet Brentford's £60m price tag on the centre-forward during the summer window, but may test the waters at £45m. Interest in the England international has declined since January. Arsenal do not consider Toney a target, whilst Manchester United have 'reservations' about the striker, having made further explorations into his services. This could leave the door open for Tottenham.

Ivan Toney - stats vs 2023/24 Brentford Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.01 3rd Goals 4 4th Assists 1 =9th Shots per game 3 1st Fouled per game 1.8 =1st

Chelsea Considered Favourites to Sign Toney

According to GMS sources, Chelsea are still the favourites to sign Toney, who has been comapred to Harry Kane by Declan Rice, during the 2024 summer transfer window. However, given the Blues' financial issues, the west London giants must sell several players before they can buy to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Despite being favourites, Chelsea have made no movement or concrete approaches to sign Toney, who could be entering the final weeks of his Brentford career. The former Peterborough United marksman is looking to establish himself as one of the Premier League's leading attackers.

Meanwhile, our sources also understand that Newcastle United and West Ham United are watching developments on Toney's future in the background. The Magpies had signed the centre-forward in the summer of 2015 from Northampton Town, but the young talent barely got a look-in at St. James' Park. Any return to the North East would come in different circumstances this time round, with Toney seeking guarantees of regular playing time amid competition from Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

But Tottenham could assure Toney of sustainable minutes in Postecoglou's first-team, with a striker-shaped gap missing at the peak of their attack. Spurs will have to sell their vision to Toney, who is hoping to continue to compete at the top level and secure his place as an England regular.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 24-04-24.