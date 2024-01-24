Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa at Hotspur Way, with talks ongoing ahead of a potential £25m deal.

Nusa's style of play "captivated" Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou, who could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July.

The Lilywhites' interest in Nusa could be their last signing of the 2024 winter transfer window as they aim to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and Champions League qualification for the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Nusa has “captivated” Ange Postecoglou at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones describes the Club Brugge forward as “absolutely ridiculous.”

Spurs have enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window, bolstering their squad with two significant additions, Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Postecoglou has made a positive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is moulding a young Lilywhites side into contention to secure qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign. Nusa has caught the attention of several sides across Europe, but Spurs have recently engaged in talks with Club Brugge over a potential transfer to the Premier League outfit.

Tottenham’s developing interest in Nusa

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been keen to back head coach Postecoglou throughout the 2023/24 season, both in the summer and winter transfer windows. Despite selling Spurs’ all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a deal worth £100m, the club have splashed out over £230m on 11 fresh faces at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites’ 2023 summer transfer window Deadline Day capture of Nottingham Forest and Wales winger Brennan Johnson proved the club’s most expensive business, costing around £47.5m. Spurs also welcomed vital players like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to north London. They aimed to improve last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish, which ensured they missed out on continental qualification this term.

Following the signings of Werner and Dragusin, Tottenham seem intent on making a third significant addition to their squad this winter. Earlier this month (20th January), transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Spurs were set to enter a new round of discussions with Club Brugge over the transfer of Nusa.

The 18-year-old, reportedly valued at £25m, isn’t keen on leaving the Belgian outfit midway through the campaign. Still, a deal could be agreed ahead of a July arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (23rd January) that Tottenham talks with Brugge are ‘ongoing’ as they look to secure the forward.

Antonio Nusa - 2023/24 Jupiler Pro League stats vs current Club Brugge squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.08 5th Goals 3 =5th Assists 2 =5th Shots per game 1.8 =5th Key passes per game 1.1 5th Dribbles per game 2.7 1st Fouled per game 1.1 =1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-01-24

Dean Jones - Nusa ‘can still be moulded’ into a Postecoglou player at Tottenham

Jones believes that Tottenham's links to Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe have come too early in his development. The transfer insider switches his attention to Nusa, who he thinks is young enough to be moulded into the player Postecoglou wants. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Rowe could be a player Tottenham are considering in the long term. It feels too early to sign Rowe if you expect him to make an impact, so I'd be surprised if they wanted that for the here-and-now. “Nusa is one that I've heard a lot more about, and I know that his style of play has captivated them in recent times. What this guy can do on the ball is absolutely ridiculous, but he's also got a real work rate about him. The age that he’s at means he can still be moulded to fit what Postecoglou is going to want from someone in that front line over the coming years. “So, the news of discussions will continue. If it doesn't happen in this window, it's not a disaster because that was never the plan. But it would be nice to have done early knowing that, for next season, they’ve got a player like that coming into the setup.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Joshua Zirkzee claim

Tottenham’s business across the 2023/24 season could mean that the Lilywhites rein in spending next term to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Spurs’ interest in Nusa could be their last saga of the 2024 winter transfer window as they look to secure a place in the Premier League’s top four and secure qualification for the Champions League.

According to The Daily Mirror (via Sky Sports), Tottenham remain interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. However, Spurs will ‘almost certainly’ face competition for the 22-year-old from Arsenal and Aston Villa, whilst Bayern Munich have a buy-back clause in the deal which sent him to the Italian outfit. Zirkzee reportedly has a release clause of £34.4m, having scored seven goals and registered two assists in 19 Serie A appearances this term.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports report that Tottenham don’t want to sell Emerson Royal amid interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. The Brazilian is claimed to be very happy at Spurs and has played an essential role as a backup centre-back and right-back for Postecoglou this season.