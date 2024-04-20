Highlights Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Olmo is in early talks with his agents around Europe, ahead of a potential departure from RB Leipzig.

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously confirmed that Spurs are interested in signing the 25-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Spain international could provide stiff competition for James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Olmo is in talks with agents amid rumours of a potential move from RB Leipzig to the Premier League, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that it's too early to predict his next destination.

Spurs are enjoying an improved 2023/24 season under the management of Ange Postecoglou, but will be frustrated if they miss out on qualification for next term's Champions League.

Tottenham are battling Aston Villa to secure a spot in the Premier League's top four and subsequent qualification for the continent's premier club competition. Olmo has established himself as one of Europe's leading attacking midfielders over the past few seasons.

Tottenham's interest in Olmo

Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will hope he is provided with the same amount of backing that he was given in his first two markets in charge, with the club signing the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Micky Van de Ven. A revamped squad has played a part in rekindling the excitement factor at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after the toxic days of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are considering a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo ahead of the opening of the transfer window. Spurs will take the possibility of signing the 25-year-old more seriously if they establish they are unlikely to face a substantial amount of European competition for his services.

Olmo has been identified by Postecoglou as someone with a creative influence who could fit seamlessly into his style of play and match the intensity that he demands of his team. The Spain international, once dubbed as "magic" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would provide James Maddison with stiff competition in the No. 10 role. GMS sources have also revealed that Manchester United could also be in the hunt for Olmo's signature.

Dani Olmo - stats vs 2023/24 RB Leipzig Bundesliga squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.19 5th Goals 4 =5th Assists 5 =4th Shots per game 2.1 3rd Key passes per game 1.3 =3rd Dribbles per game 1.3 2nd

Fabrizio Romano - Olmo not in advanced negotiations ahead of Premier League move

Romano has admitted that whilst there is a possibility Olmo could make a Premier League move, the attacking midfielder isn't currently in advanced negotiations. However, the journalist has revealed that the attacking midfielder is in "initial meetings" with his agents around Europe. Asked if Olmo could be seen in English football next term, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yes, there’s a chance, but at the moment, I'm told that he's still in initial meetings with his agents around Europe. He’s also not in advanced negotiations or talks because he has a release clause in his contract worth around €60m (£51m), so the price is already there. We know that Leipzig don't like to negotiate usually. You have to pay the clause or nothing, like what happened, for example, with Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool last summer. So, I think they're already all well-informed about the situation of Olmo, but at the moment, I'm not aware of anything advanced in terms of contacts.”

Tottenham 'will be there' in Conor Gallagher race

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (18th April) that Tottenham 'will be there' in the race to sign Conor Gallagher, if Chelsea decide to sell the midfielder this summer. In January, it was reported that Postecoglou had taken a 'keen interest' in the 24-year-old, who could have cost up to £50m.

Gallagher would remain at Chelsea beyond the winter transfer window's closing date but could be set for a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer. The academy talent has less than 18 months remaining on his deal in west London and could be sold to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 19-04-24.