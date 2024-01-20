Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign an all-action midfielder, with Conor Gallagher from Chelsea identified as an ideal profile for the role at Hotspur Way.

Another midfielder that Spurs are considering is Ederson from Atalanta, but he may not be a direct alternative to Gallagher due to a difference styles

The Lilywhites are also engaged in talks with Club Brugge about potenitally signing forward Antonio Nusa for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson is unlikely to come as an alternative to Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, as transfer insider Dean Jones compares the style of the pair and the likelihood of deals being reached for the duo at Hotspur Way.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou has been backed in the market during his first season in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has ensured that Spurs are well within the race to make a return to continental action and secure Champions League football next term.

The Lilywhites have already enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window but are still considering moving to sign another midfielder before the market closes on 1st February. Ederson is one of Atalanta’s key players, and the Serie A outfit will unlikely allow him to leave on the cheap should a mid-season move come to fruition over the next few weeks.

Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher and Ederson

According to The Independent on 10th January, Tottenham are lining up a deal to sign a midfielder, having already acquired the signatures of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin this month.

Postecoglou hopes to secure the addition of someone who can run at defenders from the middle of the park and could alternate with James Maddison. The same report claims that Chelsea’s Gallagher has been identified as the ideal profile of midfielder to fit that role.

The 23-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning they could be forced to cash in on his services if they receive a significant offer. Any deal for Gallagher would have to be in the region of £50m after the midfielder becomes a favourite of Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino during the 2023/24 season.

The England international has even donned the captain’s armband at times this term following the injury and absence of Reece James. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th January) that Postecoglou “really appreciates” Gallagher but is unaware of negotiations between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News revealed that Tottenham are also considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Tutto Atalanta has also credited Newcastle United with an interest in the 24-year-old, reportedly valued at £51m. The report claims the desire to sign the South American is ‘known’, but no official talks have occurred yet. Ederson is a crucial player for Atalanta, and his ‘strategic value’ means the Serie A side feel it would make little sense to sell him.

Ederson vs Conor Gallagher - 2023/24 player comparison Ederson (Serie A) Conor Gallagher (Premier League) Appearances 19(1) 20 Minutes 1667 1691 Goals 5 0 Assists 1 4 Yellow cards 3 4 Red cards 0 1 Shots per game 1.3 1.3 Pass success rate 83.5% 91.1% Aerial duels won per game 1.2 0.7 Man of the Match awards 1 0 Overall rating 7.10 7.07 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-01-24

Dean Jones - Ederson could have been recommended by Fabio Paratici

Jones struggles to see Ederson as a direct alternative to Gallagher because “he’s not got the same” energy as his Chelsea counterpart. The journalist considers that former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici could have recommended the former. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s difficult to know how quickly Ederson would integrate into Premier League life, so I struggle to see Ederson as an alternative to Gallagher because, from what I am told, he’s not got the same energy and is not the stylistic fit of a No. 8 that Gallagher would be in this Spurs team. Of course, it could well be that he has been recommended by Paratici, though, and we know he’s continuing to consult. That factor means I can’t totally rule him out as a target.”

Despite making two significant additions during the 2024 winter transfer window, Tottenham could be set for more signings before the market’s 1st February deadline. Following reported interest in Gallagher and Ederson, Spurs could turn their attention elsewhere over the next few days.

According to HLN (via Romano), Tottenham are engaging in talks with Club Brugge over the potential of signing forward Antonio Nusa. There has been no formal bid yet, and it’s reported that the 18-year-old isn’t keen on leaving his club midway through the season. Tottenham could snap up a deal now for Nusa to join in the summer, though many other clubs are interested in the Norway international.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that reigning Serie A champions Napoli have registered their interest in Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 28-year-old has acted as a backup option during Postecoglou’s first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Australian head coach preferring to start with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr when fit and available.