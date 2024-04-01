Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his squad as he hopes to guide Spurs to a place in the 2024/25 Champions League.

Iling-Junior's future could depend on whether head coach Massimiliano Allegri stays at Juventus.

Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior during the 2024 summer window at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the winger’s future in Turin.

Spurs aim to secure a place in the 2024/25 campaign’s Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League, enabling them to attract higher-level players in the market.

After his appointment in north London last summer, Ange Postecoglou has endeared himself to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful. He hopes to build on a successful start to life with the Lilywhites. Iling-Junior, one of Europe’s most exciting talents, could unlock his full potential by leaving Juventus, which has sparked considerable interest.

Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Samuel Iling-Junior

After an impressive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ange Postecoglou hopes that chairman Daniel Levy will continue to back him as he heads into the summer transfer window. The Lilywhites have spent over £230m on transfer fees this term and welcomed 11 new faces to Hotspur Way.

Spurs’ costs were offset by the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, who joined the Bundesliga giants in a £100m move. However, Postecoglou made good use of the reinforcements he brought in following the England captain’s sale. His side are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played an extra game.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are keen on signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer. Reports from Spain claim that the trickster will likely cost around £17m, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs will pay the asking price. Postecoglou will feel that he needs more strength in depth in wide attacking areas, with Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski requiring more cover when Heung-min Son is deployed through the middle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Iling-Junior has made five appearances for the England U21's, scoring two goals across 206 minutes of action.

As a young English talent, Tottenham may lean towards signing Iling-Junior, whose price tag could represent a snip if he develops into one of the continent’s leading forward options. In November 2023, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-year-old could have been on Spurs’ shortlist ahead of the 2024 winter transfer market, though a move never came to fruition.

Samuel Iling-Junior stats vs full-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.21 98 Assists 0.21 92 Shot-creating actions 3.27 93 Progressive carries 3.06 86 Successful take-ons 1.05 73 Touches (attacking penalty area) 3.37 98

Dean Jones - Iling-Junior could leave Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri stays

Jones feels that Iling-Junior is likelier to leave Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri stays with the Turin outfit. The transfer insider reveals that there hasn’t been contact between Tottenham and Juve over the winger’s signature but hints interest could become serious as Spurs move down their shortlist. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“If Allegri stays at Juve, then it is more likely that Iling-Junior will leave Juventus, but even if Allegri does depart Turin, they may use him as a player to bring in funds that can be reinvested. Speaking to people around the situation, it is clear that he’s ready to start being more of a regular first-team presence. The problem with Juve is they play in a way where a winger needs to know how to defend in an Allegri way, and Iling-Junior has not been a perfect fit for the model. If he moves on and has more freedom to be himself, that would be good, and at a reasonable price, you can see why there would be sense in Tottenham going for him. “The contact has not been there so far, but I’d be open-minded about that because while Spurs have a list of names they are targeting, they might drop it down as the top names become unattainable. New clubs will soon be mentioned, but the first contacts are not there yet.”

Tottenham futures for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso are ‘uncertain’

Whilst Tottenham will aim to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad further this summer, the Lilywhites may be forced to sell players to balance the books. The Premier League have been cracking down on enforcing profit and sustainability regulations this term, with Everton and Nottingham Forest having been deducted points for failure to comply.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (31st March) that the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are ‘uncertain’. The duo have found themselves on the fringes of Postecoglou’s squad this season, with both only being handed starting opportunities in cup games or when injuries and suspensions have rampaged through the team.

Given their lack of playing time, Postecoglou may be happy to sacrifice the pair in the transfer market this summer to enable the club to generate funds for more additions.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-04-24.