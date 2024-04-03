Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could move quickly in the 2024 summer transfer window to upgrade Ange Postecoglou's squad at Hotspur Way.

Chairman Daniel Levy has claimed that Spurs will continue to look for further investment to allow them to keep pumping money into their men's and women's teams.

The Lilywhites could see upgrades in all three areas of the field.

Tottenham Hotspur could move “very quickly” in the 2024 summer window at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims the side will be upgraded to impose themselves “more convincingly” next term.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an impressive first season in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having vastly improved the atmosphere around the club.

The Lilywhites are in the race to secure a place in the Premier League’s top-four and subsequent qualification for next season’s Champions League campaign. Tottenham have been particularly active in the past two transfer windows and will look to continue being productive this summer.

Tottenham looking ahead to summer transfer window

Tottenham are looking ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window, having enjoyed a positive start to Ange Postecoglou’s tenure at Hotspur Way. Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and are in the race to return to the Champions League, having missed out on European football last term.

Qualification to Europe’s premier continental club competition will elevate Tottenham’s status in the transfer market and could attract a higher-level player to north London. Chairman Daniel Levy has implied that Spurs will continue to search for prospective investors to allow them to continue investing in both the men’s and women’s teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (via the club’s official website):

“To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the Club requires a significant increase in its equity base. The Board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the Club’s shareholders.”

Tottenham have spent over £230m on strengthening Postecoglou’s side over the past two transfer windows following the departure of all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th March) that Micky van de Ven’s arrival from Wolfsburg was Spurs’ best signing last summer.

The Lilywhites also spent a lot of money securing the signatures of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson and Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison. Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner arrived during the 2024 winter transfer window to bolster Postecoglou’s squad for the second half of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have scored 62 goals across the 2023/24 Premier League season, just eight less than last term's total, despite having played eight fewer games.

Dean Jones - Postecoglou is ‘implementing new ideas’ at Tottenham

Jones expects Tottenham to move “very quickly” in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer insider has claimed Spurs could see upgrades in “all three areas of the field”. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Spurs will move very quickly in the summer window. The side's identity is growing, but in these early stages of the build, they cannot carry out the play as consistently as they will eventually. Part of that is just natural. Postecoglou is implementing new ideas. However, we will also see this squad level elevated in the summer so that they have the quality to impose themselves more convincingly. "We will see upgrades in all three areas of the field, and they will look to do that business early so that Postecoglou has them from the start of pre-season. There is not much judgement this season, but the expectation levels rise significantly next year."

Tottenham could move for Samuel Iling-Junior

Preparations for the 2024 summer transfer window are likely underway, so Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment staff will prepare a list of potential targets. Spurs hope they can provide Champions League football to give them the edge over other clubs in negotiations.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st April) that Tottenham could move for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior at Hotspur Way this summer. According to reports in Spain (via CaughtOffside), Spurs could part with £17m to sign the 20-year-old.

Postecoglou may feel that he needs more strength in depth in his wide forward areas, although he does have Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Timo Werner at his disposal. However, at just £17m, Iling-Junior could be a snip if he develops into one of the continent’s leading forward players. The starlet is also an England U21 international and would count towards Tottenham’s homegrown quota.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website, correct as of 03-04-24.